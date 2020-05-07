Nonprofit putting ballet in the spotlight

Initially, Scott said the touring company will be composed of professional dancers from some of the biggest companies in the world.

“For the gala, we had New York City, Miami, San Francisco and Boston ballet companies and they have expressed their desire to come for longer,” Scott said. “In the summer, there’s no work (for dancers) so we would be filling a huge gap and accessing the best of the best.”

“We also will be starting a training division for (advanced division) dancers here in South Dakota who are at all these studios (in the state). They would have a chance to audition and perform with the intention of funneling these dancers into our main company,” Scott said. “One of our missions is to be advocates for dancers and provide amazing work conditions. I really think in South Dakota we’re capable of doing that.”

South Dakota Ballet is fundraising now to be able to pay dancers in its touring company, and to buy equipment such as a portable sprung floor that dancers can perform on safely, no matter where in the state they are.

Scott also wants South Dakota Ballet to have an outreach program tailored for people who have never experienced dance of any kind.