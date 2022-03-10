Nonprofit seeks volunteers to help honor veterans on Memorial Day weekend

Military Honor Flags USA wants to put a flag on every grave in Black Hills National Cemetery, Fort Meade National Cemetery and Hot Springs National Cemetery for Memorial Day.

Memorial Day is dedicated to remembering and honoring those who died in military service. Military Honor Flags USA raises money to purchase and maintain flags. It also organizes volunteers to place the flags before Memorial Day and remove them after Memorial Day, according to the nonprofit’s president, Kris Mattson.

Last week, Military Honor Flags USA received a shipment of 25,000 flags. This week, volunteers are packing the flags so they’re ready to transported to the cemeteries. Volunteers known as the Betsy Ross Brigade also go through the flags after Memorial Day and repair them if necessary before they are put in storage.

In preparation for Memorial Day, Military Honor Flags USA is looking for volunteers to help place 25,000 U.S. flags in the three cemeteries. Mattson said she’s especially looking for people in the Northern and Southern Hills to get involved.

Volunteers will place flags in the cemeteries on May 29, the Sunday before Memorial Day, to avoid conflicting with Memorial Day ceremonies that take place on Monday. Groups that want to get involved can contact Mattson by leaving a message at 605-391-7901, or by emailing militaryhonorflagsUSA@gmail.com. Groups will be assigned a section of the cemetery, Mattson said.

Individuals can contact her ahead of time, or simply go to the cemetery on May 29.

“We’ll find a place for you,” Mattson said. “It takes quite a few people.”

Flags will be distributed to volunteers at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, May 29, to be placed on the graves. The volunteers will return on Wednesday, June 1, to remove the flags.

“It’s quite a neat experience,” Mattson said. “Once (volunteers) do it once, they won’t not do it again. A lot of people make plans for Memorial Day weekend, and they’re giving that up to say thank you, and that’s just amazing to me.”

Mattson said volunteers read each veteran’s name and thank them for their service when placing a flag at each grave.

“Some of these people haven’t had their name mentioned in years, and this is a way to honor them,” she said. “When you go up there and see every single grave with a flag, it’s beautiful.”

Mattson grew up in Buffalo and Belle Fourche, communities that are home to many veterans, she said. Both her parents were Navy veterans; they and other loved ones of Mattson’s are buried in Black Hills National Cemetery. They inspired her to launch Military Honor Flags USA, a non-profit based in Rapid City.

“The South Dakota patriotism is very outstanding,” she said.

Individuals and organizations can also support Military Honor Flags USA by making donations to cover the costs of flags, storage, printing informational pamphlets and other expenses.

Military Honor Flags USA has partnered with Black Hills Area Community Foundation. As the nonprofit’s fiscal sponsor, BHACF accepts donations for Military Honor Flags USA and manages some administrative duties. Anyone who wants to donate to Military Honor Flags USA can do so by going to https://bhacf.fcsuite.com/erp/donate and selecting Military Honor Flags USA under the Special Project Funds category.

Military Honor Flags USA also has an ongoing fundraiser, the sale of flag pins throughout the Black Hills. The pins are $5 and can be purchased at the following locations.

Rapid City: Canyon Lake Pub & Casino; VFW Post 1273; American Legion Post 22; Elks Lodge 1187; and Canyon Lake Activity Center

Belle Fourche: Pete's Clothiers/Hodge Bootery

Lead: Greenfield Pub

Buffalo: No. 3 Saloon & Grill: Buffalo Museum & One Room Schoolhouse

New Underwood: Contact Amanda Trople

For more information about Military Honor Flags USA, go to the Military Honor Flags USA Facebook page, facebook.com/militaryhonorflagsusa/.

