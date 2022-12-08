Nonprofits need volunteers to help with holiday events

The Helpline Center announced some volunteer needs in the Black Hills.

Red Kettle bell ringers, Angel Tree and food distribution, Salvation Army of the Black Hills: Red Kettle bell ringer -- During the holiday season, help the Salvation Army raise money to serve people in need. Volunteer as a bell ringer at shopping locations in Rapid City and the Northern Hills. Volunteers are asked to commit to a two-hour time frame. Volunteers can sign up to be a bell ringer at registertoring.com. For more information, call Angie, 605-342-0982.

Angel Tree and food distribution -- The Salvation Army provides food and toys to people in need during the holidays. Several volunteers are needed to be toy runners and volunteers to help load Christmas food boxes in vehicles from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 20 and Dec. 21. For more information, call Angie, 605-342-0982.

Black Hills Badges For Hope: The Badges N Kids Program is Badges For Hope’s annual Christmas shopping event. Volunteers will assist with wrapping gifts and running gifts for kids who are shopping with their families. Volunteers are needed from 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Dec. 12-15. To sign up to volunteer, go to bhbadgesforhope.org/volunteer. The Badges N Kids Program is paid for by donations received during the Badges N Kids fundraising campaign. The fund is used year-round for various opportunities to promote positive interactions between first responders and local youths, and it provides opportunities for youths to participate in sports and activities they might not otherwise be able to afford.

The Club for Boys: The Rapid City Club for Boys, 320 N. Fourth St., needs volunteers to assist with its Christmas parties for younger and older boys. Younger boys’ Christmas party: Volunteers are needed from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 14 to help serve dinner, run contests and distribute prizes and gifts. Older boys’ Christmas party: Volunteers are needed from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Dec. 16 to help serve dinner, run contests and distribute prizes and gifts. For information, contact Carri Redmond at 605-343-3500.