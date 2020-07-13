Normal number of first responders expected at Sturgis motorcycle rally, city manager says

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sturgis’s city manager said the city has hired around the same number of first responders as in past years for the 80th annual motorcycle rally that starts Aug. 7.

Daniel Ainslie said Monday the numbers look a lot more positive than a month ago, although they’re still waiting on confirmation for personnel.

“It’s looking fairly good,” he said. “Police, fire and EMS look fully staffed and will be able to respond to visitors that end up arriving.”

Ainslie mentioned concerns about the number of personnel needed during city council meetings leading up to the decision for the city to continue with the rally during the coronavirus pandemic.

In one of the meetings, he noted there may be fewer police officers available due to the pandemic and some travel restrictions.

Up until two weeks ago, the number of police officers were fully staffed, Ainslie said, but there are now a couple openings available.

He also said the city was able to confirm that EMS crews from other services will be able to pick up shifts during the rally. He said there are typically four crews working at the same time.