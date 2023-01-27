 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

North Middle School and Knollwood Elementary placed on lockdown

  • 0

North Middle School and Knollwood Elementary were placed on secure status on Friday afternoon after the RCPD received a report someone walking in the area outside of the Surfwood Apartments with a handgun.

The department had officers in the area looking for the individual, but had not received reports of violence, per a social media post at 1 p.m.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

"We'll continue to investigate the incident using surveillance footage and other resources at our disposal in the area," the post read.

School lockdowns

A screenshot of a Rapid City Police Department post announcing school lockdowns in north Rapid City.

-This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available. 

— Contact Shalom Baer Gee at sgee@rapidcityjournal.com — 

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Julie Frye-Mueller's Senate punishment followed exchange on vaccines

Julie Frye-Mueller's Senate punishment followed exchange on vaccines

A South Dakota Republican state senator who was stripped of her committee assignments says that her legislative punishment followed comments she made to a legislative aide about vaccinations. Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller, a Republican, told reporters that she had spoken to a member of the Legislature’s research staff this week about her views on vaccinations. Republican Sen. Lee Schoenbeck presides over the Senate and made the decision to remove Frye-Mueller from two committee assignments Wednesday. He has repeatedly declined to comment on the move.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Gazans fear more violence after a night of Israeli air strikes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News