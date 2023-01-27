North Middle School and Knollwood Elementary placed on lockdown

A South Dakota Republican state senator who was stripped of her committee assignments says that her legislative punishment followed comments she made to a legislative aide about vaccinations. Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller, a Republican, told reporters that she had spoken to a member of the Legislature’s research staff this week about her views on vaccinations. Republican Sen. Lee Schoenbeck presides over the Senate and made the decision to remove Frye-Mueller from two committee assignments Wednesday. He has repeatedly declined to comment on the move.