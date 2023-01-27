North Middle School and Knollwood Elementary placed on lockdown

North Middle School and Knollwood Elementary were placed on secure status on Friday afternoon after the RCPD received a report someone walking in the area outside of the Surfwood Apartments with a handgun.
The department had officers in the area looking for the individual, but had not received reports of violence, per a social media post at 1 p.m.
"We'll continue to investigate the incident using surveillance footage and other resources at our disposal in the area," the post read.
-This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.
