North Middle School in Rapid City was placed in secured status for just under two hours Tuesday as local law enforcement investigated a potential security threat.

Rapid City Police Department spokesperson Brendyn Medina told the Journal the school was on secured status as a precaution while law enforcement investigated a "security concern that students brought to the attention of staff."

That concern came after a student alerted staff that another student may be in possession of a weapon.

No weapon or immediate threat was found following an investigation.

Medina said the secured status has been lifted and there is no evidence of any ongoing impact to student safety.

"Local law enforcement takes all reports of this nature seriously, and this is a prime example of the response systems working as they should," Medina said.