Nuggets big man Jokic steps up another level

"He produces just as much, if not more, than anybody in the NBA," Morris said. "I'm amazed every night."

And now Jokic is adding a rim-rattling element — dunks. The player from Serbia nicknamed "Joker" already has nine slams, which is a big step up considering he had 15 all last season, 11 in '18-19 and eight (along with a miss) in '17-18. He even got called for a technical during a dunk this season, when he basically did a pull-up on the rim.

"I just like the excitement the guys have on the bench when I dunk," said Jokic, a second-round pick in 2014 who's averaging 25.1 points, 11.4 rebounds and 10 assists in '20-21. "I dunk for them."

And they appreciate it.

"Every game, he adds an inch or two on his vertical," said forward Paul Millsap, whose Nuggets (7-7) begin a five-game trip Friday in Phoenix. "It's unbelievable to watch. It's great to watch a guy like that, a young guy, come to the gym every single day with his hard hat on, training and shooting. Even a guy that good comes in and works every single day."

Jokic, who turns 26 next month, tries to deflect the attention. The two-time All-Star simply prefers not to be in the center of it.