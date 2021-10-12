Nuggets must make do without Jamal Murray again

DENVER — Even on a roster featuring reigning MVP Nikola Jokic, guard Will Barton said the Denver Nuggets' guiding philosophy in 2021-22 will be to "win by committee."

At least until Jamal Murray returns to the lineup.

"Yeah, I think that's on point," coach Michael Malone said. "I think Will's mindset is where it needs to be regarding going into the season without Jamal Murray."

The Nuggets star forward tore his left ACL last April, an injury that ultimately quashed Denver's championship aspirations.

"I remember the next day speaking to our team and that was kind of the point I made at that time: No, there is not another Jamal Murray on this team and I don't want anybody trying to be Jamal," Malone recounted. "No, we were going to make up for his loss as a committee, as long as everybody brought the best version of themselves."

They did just that, going 13-5 down the stretch and beating the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round of the playoffs before getting knocked out by Phoenix.