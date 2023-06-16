Patricia Osburn of Rapid City was proud of her nursing career, and when she died in 2022, her funeral included a heartfelt tribute from the West River Nurse Honor Guard.

The honor guard is a nonprofit, all-volunteer group that will, upon request, attend nurses’ funerals to celebrate nurses’ lives and their dedication to their caregiving careers. Working, semi-retired and retired nurses are welcome to join the honor guard.

“One of the reasons I wanted to do this is to honor those nurses who have worked so hard. The older nurses I do funerals for, they’re from that real traditional [background]. Nursing was their life. It was who they were. They took it so seriously and they loved it,” said Heather Solon, founder and president of the West River Nurse Honor Guard.

“You have to love what you do when you’re a nurse,” said Solon, who is a registered nurse and certified childbirth educator. “Nurses are the cog in the wheel that keeps the whole place running. They spend the most amount of time with the patients, and after COVID-19, it’s so important right now to give tribute and honor to that.”

USA Today reported in May that the United States nursing shortage worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic. About three in 10 registered nurses say they are likely to leave their careers due to the pandemic, according to the 2023 Survey of Registered Nurses by AMN Healthcare, a staffing company.

Another report by the National Council of State Boards of Nursing found about 100,000 registered nurses left the profession since 2020. More than 600,000 intend to leave by 2027 because of stress, burnout and retirement.

“They are quitting and they’re overworked and underpaid and they don’t feel like they get respect,” Solon said.

The West River Nurse Honor Guard exists to show respect and recognize nurses’ hard work.

“I really do love doing these [ceremonies at funerals]. It’s so moving for me to be able to honor these nurses. I end up crying as I’m trying to speak,” said Solon, who has been a nurse since 1996. “It’s fulfilling. It’s a passion for me. It’s a labor of love.”

Solon, who lives in Kadoka, established the West River Nurse Honor Guard in 2020 and is continually looking for more nurses across western South Dakota who want to join. The West River Nurse Honor Guard is a local chapter of the National Nurses Honor Guard Coalition, which has about 150 chapters across the United States. South Dakota has a second honor guard chapter based in Watertown.

Solon said she’d like to get enough volunteers to be able to send the honor guard to funerals throughout western South Dakota. She’d also like to have enough volunteers to be able to provide living tributes for retiring nurses and for events such as National Nurses Week in May, which the West River Nurse Honor Guard participated in this year.

Tribute ceremonies

The West River Nurse Honor Guard’s main focus is serving at funerals. Solon is in the process of notifying funeral homes in western South Dakota about the honor guard and what they do. The service is free of charge for families; donations to defray costs are welcome but not required.

"We honor the professional service that a nurse performs. We service the area of West River [in] South Dakota. Our honor guard ceremony is customized to what the family wishes,” Solon said. “It’s a ministry for a lot of people.”

When a funeral home contacts Solon and tells her a nurse has died and the nurse’s family would like a tribute ceremony, the ceremony can take place at the funeral or memorial service, at the gravesite, in a funeral home, church or synagogue, or in a family’s home.

“A lot of times the family doesn’t know anything about us. They’re just happy to have us there to honor their loved one,” Solon said.

The honor guard dresses in white nurses’ caps and uniforms, along with blue and red capes. The capes honor Florence Nightingale, who wore a similar cape to let soldiers know she was a medic, Solon said.

“If the family wants, we stand guard at the casket when people are walking in. A lot of times, we stand up near the urn or casket during the service. It really resembles a military funeral in some aspects,” Solon said.

The honor guard ceremony includes a nurses’ prayer, a Florence Nightingale tribute personalized with the name of the nurse being honored, a poem and the Nightingale Pledge.

“Back when nursing schools were run by Catholic nuns, once they got inducted into the nursing field they had to recite a pledge to pledge themselves to practice good faith and take care of their patients. That’s very traditional for nursing,” Solon said.

“We give a white rose in honor of [the nurse’s] service. We put the rose on the casket or urn,” she said. “We have a nursing lamp like Florence Nightingale used to carry. That’s the traditional nursing lamp we light. We have that burning during the ceremony and at the end, we do a final call to duty. If there are any nurses or family members that are nurses, we invite them to stand. We say the nurse’s name and ring a triangle, then we say, ‘We officially release you from your nursing duties.’”

The lamp, along with the honor guard’s condolences, are given to the nurse’s family.

“I’ll walk out before the casket and our nurses will lead the casket. Then we stand by the hearse when they load the casket and we can go graveside and we stand around the casket (during the) graveside service,” Solon said.

A nurse’s legacy

When Nikki Bonenberger saw the West River Nurse Honor Guard’s ceremony at her great-aunt Patricia Osburn’s funeral, Bonenberger was so inspired she volunteered for the honor guard. Bonenberger is a clinic nurse at Philip Health Services.

“My aunt was at my pinning ceremony and she made a big deal of my nursing degree,” Bonenberger said of Osburn. “She was a nurse and she took a lot of interest in me when I became a nurse. She was my mentor even though she was retired when I started working.”

At Osburn’s funeral, Bonenberger was invited to stand by her aunt’s casket with the West River Nurse Honor Guard. Bonenberger was impressed by the honor guard’s professionalism and their tribute to Osburn’s years of service in nursing.

As an honor guard member and a nurse, Bonenberger said paying tribute to other nurses is significant.

“It’s more like an honor than a duty. It’s something they deserve,” she said. “I feel like nurses give a lot of hours outside of [work]. People know you’re a nurse so they reach out.”

“The guard was emotional for me and my brother. That was the best part of the whole thing. They did a really good job and it was touching,” said Carter Francis, one of Osburn’s two sons. “I’m sure my mom would have really liked that. It’s something I hope they continue. Nurses are the first line of defense and oftentimes they get a lot of blowback from families and stuff, but really they’re the ones that are there taking care of people. It’s nice to see them be able to get some recognition because it’s certainly deserved.”

Osburn graduated from Mercy Hospital Nursing School in Denver in 1956, and for at least 60 years she enjoyed class reunions with her nursing school classmates, Francis said. In 1980, Osburn earned her bachelors degree in nursing from Loretto Heights College in Denver and spent the last years of her career as a medical claims advisor for Lincoln National Life.

She spent much of her nursing career in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, during the years her two sons were growing up. Francis said his mother worked as a nurse for about 16 years.

“She was a good problem solver and she was a very compassionate person and back then, the doctors weren’t around all that much. It’s the nurses that do all the heavy lifting,” Francis said. “It was a small little community regional hospital in Steamboat Springs. She helped deliver a lot of babies.”

Osburn’s career was often an adventurous one. Steamboat Springs didn’t have an airport at the time so whenever a skier or someone else was badly injured, Osburn and the pilot of a single engine Cessna would fly the injured person to Denver for medical treatment, Francis said.

“This is a town that got over 300 inches of snow annually…They flew in some bad, bad weather and she did that a lot. It was really dangerous. She told me a lot of stories later in life,” Francis said. “There wasn’t any helicopters or fancy planes.”

“Whenever anybody got hurt, she was the nurse on the flight,” he said.

The West River Nurse Honor Guard’s presence at Osburn’s funeral was meaningful, Francis said, because being a nurse was a guiding characteristic of his mother's life.

“She loved it. She loved the fact that she was a nurse and she was a good one,” he said.

To volunteer for the honor guard or for more information, contact Solon at 605-837-2992 or WestRivrNrseHnrGrd@gmail.com or follow facebook.com/westrivernursehonorguard.