NWS releases tornado survey results

Two tornadoes occurred over western South Dakota on Friday, July 10. The storms were confirmed by damage surveys conducted by the Rapid City National Weather Service staff.

The first tornado touched down near Tinton near the Wyoming state line southwest of Spearfish. It tracked to the east-southeast, crossed Spearfish Canyon south of Savoy, and weakened around the Terry Peak Ski Area.

It snapped and uprooted Ponderosa pine trees, which resulted in an estimated wind speed of 105 mph and EF1 rating on a scale of EF0 to EF5. No structural damage was observed or reported. The path length and width will be determined after the results of the aerial survey conducted by the US Forest Service are available.

This is the second tornado to ravage the northern Black Hills in just five days. Another tornado touched down southeast of Sundance Monday, July 6 and traveled east, dissipating before reaching Cheyenne Crossing. That tornado was larger and stronger and was rated an EF2.

The second tornado occurred in western Bennett County. Weather spotters from the Martin Volunteer Fire Department reported that it touched down between Allen and Batesland, then traveled to the southeast, likely crossing US Highway 18 before dissipating. The damage survey noted some structural and tree damage consistent with an estimated wind speed of 110 mph and an EF1 rating.