Arnson Absolu, 38, of the Bronx, New York had nothing to say before he was sentenced on Friday to three consecutive life sentences without parole and $150,000 in fines for each life a Pennington County jury found he took with premeditation on Aug. 24, 2020.

When the judge asked him if he was indeed Arnson Absolu, he nodded slightly. Despite Absolu's silence, the victims' families, the lead prosecutor and the state each had plenty to say at the hearing, which was held exactly 2.5 years after the murders.

“Arnson Absolu, the sentence you will receive today will not make up for what you took from me and the other two families that evening of Aug. 24, 2020,” said Dixie Brown, the mother of the youngest victim, Dakota Zaiser, 22, of Rapid City.

Charles Red Willow, 26, of Rapid City, Ashley Nagy, 29 — who was from Custer according to her obituary and from Greeley, Co. according to law enforcement — and Zaiser met their early deaths over a drug debt Red Willow owed Absolu, according to the state and testimony throughout the eight-day trial held at the Pennington County Courthouse.

Absolu arrived in Rapid City a few months prior to the murders and recruited locals to sell heroin mixed primarily with fentanyl, two witnesses testified during the trial.

Red Willow and Nagy were found shot dead on Aug. 24, 2020 in a vehicle in Thomson Park in north Rapid City. Red Willow died from seven bullet wounds and Nagy died from one bullet to the head.

Zaiser, who the state suspects set up the meeting at the request of Absolu not knowing he planned to kill Red Willow, was found dead a month later in a shallow grave near Sheridan Lake after Absolu killed him at an apartment on East Watertown Street in north Rapid City.

According to testimony, Absolu kept Zaiser's body in the trunk of a rented blue Chevy Malibu from Casey's Auto in Rapid City until he recruited a 25-year-old man to help him dispose of the body. The Malibu would ultimately lead to Absolu's arrest in New York and extradition to Rapid City.

Zaiser's cause of death was not officially determined because of the level of decomposition to his body, but an examination of his bones showed sharp force trauma to vertebrae in his neck and more advanced decay in his neck and back.

Brown took the stand first at the sentencing on Friday, describing her son Zaiser as a "very talented young man," who taught himself to play piano and guitar. He also played the trumpet and had solo parts during grade school and middle school concerts.

Brown said everyone who met Zaiser instantly fell in love with him and he was able to make friends with anyone. As a child, Brown said she could never keep her son inside. He developed a love for gas-powered remote-controlled cars and later became the family’s go-to for car repairs.

"His heart was as big as the universe," Brown said.

Brown thanked the “great detective work” or the Rapid City Police Department, the Pennington County Sheriff’s office and detectives Barry Young and Luke Lang, who were both present in the courtroom.

She also thanked Senior Deputy State's Attorney Roxanne Hammond, the lead prosecutor on the case, Assistant Attorney General Trevor Thielen and Senior Deputy State's Attorney Kevin Krull.

“I know I was a tough person at times, and I thank Barry and Luke for never giving up and listening to me when I told them something was wrong, and Dakota was missing," Brown said.

Brown said Absolu took not only her son from her, but also her love for the Black Hills, turning them into a grave site where he discarded her son’s body “like trash.”

Kelsey Richards, Red Willow’s cousin, spoke for the Red Willow family. Richards took the stand wearing a ribbon skirt and opened up her testimony in Lakota.

“Hihanni was’te,” Richards said, which roughly translates to “Good morning.”

“I am here speaking on behalf of mitiyospaye in the matter of sentencing for the individual responsible for taking Paha Ta Najin Isnala’s physical presence from this earth,” Richards said.

Red Willow’s family previously described him to the Journal as a protector, goofy and also happy. He loved to play basketball and played for Horace Mann Elementary school until he joined an adult league. He also enjoyed traveling, bowling and spending time at the lake and attending cookouts.

His younger sister said he was working on obtaining his GED at the time of his death.

“We do not ask for leniency for this gentleman who committed these horrible crimes. Where is going, he will have every day to think about how he failed as a wic’asa, man, cunks’l, son, and a relative to whoever cared if he lived or died. The justice for us is knowing that he was never, will never and can never be the charismatic, handsome, charming, loving individual he took from this earth,” Richards said.

The young woman added that her cousin is with relatives that journeyed before him in the stars, and “his killer does not deserve to be mentioned anymore by us. He is no longer of consequence to anyone but the prison system of South Dakota. In our Lakota way, his justice is coming from a higher power that he can’t hide from.”

Nagy’s father, Robert Nagy, said his daughter was born on a beautiful day in March 1991, Absolu killed her on a beautiful day in August 2020 and she was buried on a beautiful day in September 2020. On the other hand, “you were found guilty on a miserable day and sentenced on a miserable day” he told Absolu. Rapid City was cloaked in sub zero temperatures on Friday morning after a snowstorm hit the city earlier in the week.

“I find that fitting,” Robert said.

He said his daughter was looking forward to starting a new job when she was killed, and one of the worst tragedies of his daughter’s death is that her two children are now separated between different households.

“Look what you’ve done. You should be ashamed,” Robert told Absolu, adding that he grew up in Cleveland “on the same streets” that Absolu knew, and they had a saying there: “God forgives. We don’t.”

“That was our motto,” he told the Journal after the sentencing, clarifying the streets of Cleveland can be compared to the Bronx.

“You could talk about closure. You can talk about all kinds of things, but I don’t think there is any closure. I will never forgive him. I’ll hate him for the rest of my life,” he said.

Nagy’s niece also took the stand wearing a necklace with Nagy’s fingerprint and birth and death dates on it. She said that her aunt was “more like a mother” to her, and she’ll never be able to teach her how to make beaded bracelets like she promised or see her grow up and get her first job.

“What I wouldn’t give to give her one last hug,” she said.

Hammond, before asking for consecutive life sentences along with over $4,000 in court, extradition, drug testing and transcript costs, said, "In one night, Arnson Absolu took so much from so many people."

She called the case a "triple tragedy" and noted "the vicarious trauma" Absolu put the jury, the court, his defense attorney and the community through.

"Arnson Absolu ended the lives of three kids," she said. "I don't know what happened to you in your life that makes you so cold, but I'm sorry for that."

No matter what happened in Absolu's life, Hammond said it's not an excuse for what he did.

Timothy Rensch, Absolu's defense attorney, said "I have nothing to say, your honor" when the judge asked if he had any comment.

After Rensch said his client also did not have anything to say, the judge gave his take on the case.

"I don't think any of us want to be here today," Circuit Court Judge Robert Gusinsky said.

He said he wished that Red Willow's, Nagy's and Zaiser's families all still had them here. He said drug use is a common thread in many cases, including child neglect, divorce and custody hearings, and lamented the connection between drugs and violent crime in the community.

Noting that it's not likely the case will prevent everyone from using drugs it "will hopefully keep people from entering this horrendous world."

"Let them (the victims) be a catalyst for help," he said.