NYPD: Times Square safest place on Earth for New Year's Eve

Shea said spectators should feel safe but encouraged them to remain vigilant and alert an officer or call a police hotline if they feel something is amiss.

“This is going to be one of the most well-policed, well-protected celebrations in the entire world and we'll have another safe and enjoyable New Year's Eve,” Shea said.

Streets in and around Times Square will be closed to car traffic hours before the ball drops and police cars and sand-filled sanitation trucks will be positioned to stop vehicles from driving into the crowd.

Everyone showing up for the confetti-filled festivities should expect to be wanded with metal detectors before being ushered to one of 65 viewing pens set up around Times Square to prevent overcrowding.

Backpacks, chairs and coolers are banned, as well as personal drones. And don’t think about popping champagne or lifting a Maddog 20/20 to ring in 2020. The NYPD says alcohol is strictly prohibited.

There aren’t any bathrooms, and anyone leaving won’t be allowed back to their original spot.