O’Gorman girls beat Central with 4 double-digit scorers; Knight boys cruise past Cobblers

After beating No. 3 Brandon Valley Friday night on a last-second basket, the No. 5 Rapid City Central girls basketball team was looking to carry the momentum of an upset win into their Saturday afternoon clash with top-ranked O’Gorman.

Instead they came out flat, surrendering the first 11 points of the game as the Lady Knights used four double-digits scorers and reinforced their status as the top team in Class AA with a 70-47 victory at Naasz Gymnasium for their 13th straight win.

“We knew it was going to be a difficult day. O’Gorman is the best team in South Dakota, bar none,” Cobblers head coach Allan Bertram said. “You could tell from the get-go our energy level wasn’t there today, our fight wasn’t there today, and you just can’t have that against a team like O’Gorman. They’re going to make you pay.”

Sadie Glade hit four 3-pointers for Central (11-3), finishing with a team-high 12 points on 4 of 11 shooting. Josie Hill and Teila Jiron, the latter of whom came off the bench, added eight points each for a Cobblers squad that shot 42% and went 6-for-18 from deep.

“Our stretch the last week has been tough. We’ve played the No. 4, the No. 3 and the No. 1 (ranked teams),” Bertram said. “We competed hard with Stevens and we had a big win last night, so the takeaway is we know we’re a good basketball team, we’ve just got to be able to get through and be more consistent, and that’ll come as we continue to play in big games.”

Bergen Reilly paced O’Gorman (13-1) with 18 points on 7 of 13 shooting, while Mahli Abdouch scored 16 points and Kira Mentele and Hannah Ronsiek added 14 apiece. The Lady Knights shot 43% and converted 7 of 23 3-point attempts.

“You really can’t (plan for specific players) because there are so many kids who can shoot it,” Bertram said. “They have three kids who are over 6 feet tall who can all step out and shoot the 3 and put it on the floor. It’s basically trying to make sure that you cover up as best as you can.”

Reilly, the two-time South Dakota volleyball Gatorade Player of the Year, tallied eight points in the first quarter as O’Gorman roared out to an 11-0 lead to open the game. Glade drilled back-to-back 3-pointers to help end the run before the Lady Knights used a 9-2 stretch to build a double-digit advantage, 22-12, heading into the second period.

Glade drained a 3 from the top of the key and Hill notched four points on consecutive possessions in the second frame, but O’Gorman pulled away for 38-22 halftime lead, aided by a 7-0 run on a 3 from Abdouch and a jump shot by Reilly.

Reilly’s 3 and Mentele’s bucket down low on back-to-back possessions pushed the Lady Knights’ advantage beyond 20, 47-26, in the third quarter before Glade answered with a kick-out 3-pointer. O’Gorman closed out the period on a 10-0 run and coasted through the fourth as Jiron entered the floor for the first time and collected eight of her team’s 16 points in the final frame.

Central is back on the road next weekend, taking on Harrisburg (5-8) Friday and Yankton (4-9) Saturday.

Knight boys cruise past Cobblers

O’Gorman’s Matthew Eng drilled four 3-pointers in the first quarter, putting the Rapid City Central boys basketball team in a hole they couldn’t climb out of in a 75-50 loss Saturday afternoon at Naasz Gymnasium.

Cael Meisman tallied a team-high 12 points on 4 of 4 shooting for the Cobblers (4-10), while Jet Janvrin added 11 points and Reno Lowe chipped in eight. Central shot 42% from the floor and went 5-for-13 on 3-pointers.

Eng finished with a game-high 21 points on 7 of 16 shooting for the No. 2 Knights (13-2), while David Alpers III collected 11 points and Chad Amrboz tacked on 11 off the bench. O’Gorman shot 46% and went 9-for-25 from deep.

The first three perimeter jump shots from Eng gave the Knights a quick 9-2 lead in the first quarter. His fourth, also notched in the opening frame, was drained through a foul, and the junior converted the rare 4-point play to push the lead to double digits, 15-5.

O’Gorman, which outrebounded Central 37-17 and hauled in 16 offensive boards to zero for the Cobblers, continued to build its lead in the second and held a 37-18 halftime advantage.

Through 16 minutes, Central had picked up half of its points from distance, as Lowe sank a pair of 3s and Keishawn Beasley tallied another from the left wing.

The third quarter proved to be much more competitive as the two teams traded buckets. Meisman heated up with a trio of buckets in the frame and Isaiah Whiting drilled a 3 from the corner, but the Cobblers couldn’t cut into their deficit, remaining 16 points behind, 50-34, heading into the fourth quarter.

Subs for the Knights strung together a 14-0 run in the final frame to extend their lead over 30.

Central heads east next weekend for a matchup with Harrisburg (7-6) Friday and Yankton (7-7) Saturday.

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapdcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.