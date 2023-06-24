With the indomitable B-1 standing guard, Col. Derek Oakley took command of Ellsworth's 28th Bomb Wing Friday.

It's the first time since Ellsworth became part of Global Strike Command in 2015 that a new commander has been chosen from the same installation.

Oakley was formerly the commander of Ellsworth's 28th Operations Group, the largest B-1 group in the U.S. Air Force. He commissioned from the U.S. Air Force Officer Training School in May 2000, graduated pilot training at Columbus Air Force Base in Mississippi, and served as an instructor and evaluator pilot in the B-1, T-6 and T-38. Oakley is a command pilot with over 3,400 hours, including 991 combat hours in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

He's widely recognized as an expert on the B-1 and B-21.

Hundreds of Ellsworth Airmen filled the hangar, with squadrons stacked in perfect formation. South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem sat next to Box Elder Mayor Larry Larson and representatives of the state's congressional delegation. The Honor Guard presented colors, their four sets of shiny black shoes clicking with rhythmic precision.

Commander of the Eighth Air Force, Maj. Gen. Andrew Gebara, and now-former Ellsworth Commander Col. Joseph Sheffield, stood with Oakley in front of a massive American flag.

After the National Anthem and a brief invocation, Gebara took to the podium to express his thanks to Sheffield and his family. I can't think of a better commander than Col. Sheffield, Gebara said, before thanking his family for their continual support and love.

"It wasn't easy, but nothing worthwhile ever is," he said to Sheffield. "I know you'll continue success in your next assignment."

Gebara presented Sheffield with the Legion of Merit, an award given for exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services and achievements. Sheffield began his assignment as 28th Wing Commander in June 2021. In that time, Ellsworth received nearly 150 awards from the Department of Defense and Global Strike Command. Sheffield oversaw the 2022 Air Show — the first in nearly a decade — and more than a billion dollars worth of construction projects related to the incoming B-21 mission.

Five Bomber Task Force Missions have been launched since he took over, and eight global power missions — including the first B-1 deployment to Diego Garcia, an island in the Indian Ocean. Two bomber deployments were also flown to India — the most strategic bomber impact operations in the country since World War II.

Gebara turned his attention to Oakley, sat in his neatly pressed dress blues, and told him the change-of-command is about him and his family, but the other 729 days are about the Airmen.

"I expect your wing to be ready to fight tonight," Gebara said. "At the same time, ready to bridge to that future that we know is coming faster than we know. To do that, you're going to need to lead an agile, back-to-basics force — the 28th Bomb Wing is that force today."

After another round of echoing applause, Sheffield began his remarks with, "Today is another great day to be a Raider." He addressed the men and women of the wing and called them the most important part of the event — brave, bold and innovative. Sheffield hit on Ellsworth's heritage of innovation and mission success, and said he was honored and humbled by his time as "Raider-1."

He became visibly emotional during his farewell, especially when addressing his family.

"You've sacrificed and supported me. In a real sense, you've served on behalf of our nation's defense. I know you never volunteered for this journey, but you did it willingly, so thank you very much," Sheffield said.

With a salute and the passing of the guidon, Oakley became the 54th commander of Ellsworth Air Force Base. Beaming with pride, he received his first salute from the Airmen. Accompanied by his wife, Kelly, Col. Oakley symbolically removed Sheffield's name from the B-1 outside, revealing his own underneath.

He said he was excited and humbled to be here. Being chosen from current base leadership was a big plus, since he and his family already have roots in the community. Oakley has two children who attend Black Hills State University, and the family considers the Black Hills their second home.

"We're excited to continue to emphasize our B-1 missions, while we have the B-1 on the ramp, and we're excited to prepare this base for B-21 arrival. You can see the construction of over 40 projects already going on — everywhere you turn, there's new construction on the base," he said. "It's a super exciting time to lead through that."

Oakley explained his background working behind-the-scenes with the B-21 since its inception. Ellsworth is now a two-mission base, he said, continuing long-range strike with the B-1 and preparing for the B-21.

The country's competitors are the biggest challenge facing the U.S. Air Force, according to Oakley. Ellsworth's is juggling both the B-1 and B-21 missions, he said.

"It's incumbent upon us to do what we do best in Air Force Global Strike command, which is we deter," Oakley said. "We deter our adversaries from making a move and an action, and we also recognize that if they choose to continue on, then we'll shift from deterrence to defeat."

The community support and welcoming is amazing, he said, and Governor Noem echoed that sentiment in her remarks following the ceremony.

"This base is incredibly important, not only just for our national security and our economy, it's important for people. They serve each other, they understand and wrap their arms around families that may be here for a short period of time and help them feel like they're home," she said. "I think that's why so many military men and women come home to the Black Hills to retire is because of how we make them feel when they're stationed here and they want to come back and have that warm welcome reception again."

A strong Ellsworth is important for a strong South Dakota, Noem explained, because every single South Dakotan cares about national security. It's also an important partnership tool and solidifies the spirit in South Dakotans hearts to serve people.

Col. Sheffield will be moving to the Pentagon to serve as Chief in the House Liaison Office for the U.S. Air Force. The new role entails managing interactions between USAF personnel and House Representatives to support the Air Force and Space Force Programs and Congressional travel, and analyzing national security and Department of Defense strategic policy for engagement with Congress.

