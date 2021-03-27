Oberg on 60-day injured list after blood-clot issue in arm

Oberg went through genetic testing after the first time the clot happened in 2016. That link was ruled out.

Over his career, Oberg, a 15th-round pick by Colorado in 2012, has an 18-8 record spanning 259 games with a 3.85 ERA.

"He was really finding his way as a reliable, consistent big league relief pitcher," Black said. "It looked as though he was on his way to a nice run of performance for years, barring any health issues. He was in a really good spot, delivery-wise, stuff-wise, mentally confident, overall strength in his body. He was doing great."

Case in point: Oberg's performance during the 2018 NL wild card game against the Chicago Cubs when he struck out all four batters he faced to earn the win.

"Scott Oberg at the end of that game getting that done," Black fondly recalled.

Black said Oberg threw in a "B" game Wednesday and showed up at the park Thursday with some circulatory issues in his hand.

Knowing his history, the trainers and medical staff got him in to see the doctors and surgery was performed later that day.