Officials ask Smithfield to suspend operations to quell hotspot

A Sioux Falls company is being asked to shut down to stop a coronavirus outbreak.
More than half of the coronavirus infections in Minnehaha County are associated with the Smithfield Foods plant in Sioux Falls. With 238 cases affecting people who work at the plant, Gov. Kristi Noem and Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken have sent a letter asking the plant to close for two weeks.
The 14-day window would outlast the known incubation period of the COVID-19 virus and potentially stop the rapid spread of the virus among the Smithfield workforce. Officials are asking the company to continue paying the salaries and benefits of the 3,700 workers during the suspension of production even though the state has no funds available to help offset the expenses the company would incur.
"Please know, we fully understand the gravity of what we are requesting of Smithfield," the letter states. It goes on to say, "However, this is your moment to take action for your people, the community of Sioux Falls and the State of South Dakota."
Noem said there was no money in the state budget to offer an aid package or assistance to the company to help them pay employees during the possible shutdown. She said Smithfield had been a good partner so far working with officials to mitigate the effects of the virus at the plant. She said if the company refused to shut down, the state would consider further action, although there is no deadline to comply.
Also during her press conference Saturday, Gov. Noem said the state is seeing its infectious rates flatten out with the peak infections and hospitalization numbers being pushed into mid-June rather than late April.
That is buying the state time to prepare and will help avoid overburdening the medical systems in place in the state. But Gov. Noem didn't want anyone to think the fight against COVID-19 was near an end.
"Everything we know about this virus tells us we can't stop it, but we can slow it down," Noem said Saturday. "We are slowing it down. We are flattening the curve."
But she said worse days were ahead for the state.
"We will be talking about this for months," she said. "We will have days with thousands of infected people and up to 5,000 hospitalized."
The governor praised residents of South Dakota for the actions they have taken to protect themselves and their families from the virus and she encouraged residents to continue to take those actions.
