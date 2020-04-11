Officials ask Smithfield to suspend operations to quell hotspot

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A Sioux Falls company is being asked to shut down to stop a coronavirus outbreak.

More than half of the coronavirus infections in Minnehaha County are associated with the Smithfield Foods plant in Sioux Falls. With 238 cases affecting people who work at the plant, Gov. Kristi Noem and Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken have sent a letter asking the plant to close for two weeks.

The 14-day window would outlast the known incubation period of the COVID-19 virus and potentially stop the rapid spread of the virus among the Smithfield workforce. Officials are asking the company to continue paying the salaries and benefits of the 3,700 workers during the suspension of production even though the state has no funds available to help offset the expenses the company would incur.

"Please know, we fully understand the gravity of what we are requesting of Smithfield," the letter states. It goes on to say, "However, this is your moment to take action for your people, the community of Sioux Falls and the State of South Dakota."