OFFICIALS honor area athletes and coaches

Gratitude was the theme of the 48th and 49th Annual Rapid City Sports Hall of Fame and Recognition Banquet, not only for those who helped the honorees, but for just growing up in Rapid City.
It was a unique event in that high school, college and hall of fame recipients were honored for two years in the Lacroix Hall of the Monument because the event was canceled 2020 because of the pandemic.
The 2021 Girls' High School Athlete of the Year was Haleigh Timmer of St. Thomas More, with Micah Swallow of Rapid City Central the Boys' High School Athlete of the Year.
Other nominees were Alissa Wieman of Douglas, Peyton Bagley of Rapid City Central, Tori Altsiel of Rapid City Christian, Jayda McNabb of Rapid City Stevens for the girls and David Severson of Douglas, Sam Schlabach of Rapid City Christian, Ryan Brink of Rapid City Stevens and Jake Goble of St. Thomas More for the boys.
Timmer was a three-time Class A First Team All-State performer in basketball the Class A Player of the Year in 2021, Class A All-State Tournament team and the 2021 Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
In track she was second in the Class A state 100 and 400 and fourth in the 200 and fifth in the 4X400 relay.
"I'm just honored and grateful to receive this award and just to be listed with people who previously received this award," Timmer said. "I'm truly grateful for not only this past year in athletics, but all of the people who made my development of an athlete throughout my life. I would like to thank God for blessing me with supportive parents, teammates and coaches, and for giving me the ability to play sports."
Swallow had an outstanding senior season for the Cobbler basketball team as he averaged 22 points and 10.7 rebounds a game. He set school records with 175 field goals and 458 points. He was named to the Class AA All-State First team in 2021 and on the second team in 2020.
He was not able to make the banquet as he was playing in a basketball tournament in Las Vegas, but his head coach, TJ Hay, spoke on his behalf.
"Micah is one of those athletes that you don't see very often," Hay said. "He was a special football player and an outstanding basketball player. Thanks to the OFFICIALs. I've been to a lot of these and they do a lot for athletes in this city. On behalf of myself and Micah, I would like to thank them for this."
The 2020 Girls High School Athlete of the Year was Kyah Watson of Rapid City Stevens, with Cooper Voorhees, also of Stevens, the Boys High School Athlete of the Year.
The other nominees were Molly Swartz of Douglas, Alyssa Burke of Rapid City Central, Rebecca Morgan of Rapid City Christian and Kaci Cooper of St. Thomas More and the other boys' nominees were Ryan Tompkins of Douglas, Payton Causey of Rapid City Christian, Erik Keohane of Central and Ryder Kirsch of STM.
Watson, a two-time First Team All-State performer for the Raiders, who will be a sophomore for the USD basketball team next season, was in Sioux Falls helping with her teammates helping at the State Special Olympics Track Meet and could not attend. Cindy Allard accepted the award and spoke on her behalf.
"She made sure she wanted to thank everybody, the coaching staff, her friends and family and extended friends and family because of a year that was so difficulty for our family, losing her mother," Allard said. "She wants to recognize that it does take a village to be able to accomplish things that she was able to accomplish. She thanks everyone for pulling her through and making her the stepping stone to her education and athletic ability as she goes on to play in Vermillion."
Voorhees was a two-time state wrestling champion for the Raiders and was also unable to make the banquet as he is in Laramie, Wyo., as a member of the University of Wyoming wrestling team. His father, Brent Voorhees, accepted his award and spoke on his behalf.
"I'd like to thank the Westside Wrestling Club, he was member of that the whole time through. I would like to thank Travis King and the whole staff at Stevens. It's a great program there," Voorhees said. "We would like to thank everybody in the OFFICIALS club for putting this on, this is a great event."
The 2021 honorees for the College Athletes of the Year were Chelsey Christensen of Missouri (gymnastics), Chloe Larson of Washington State (swimming) and Jackson Wilson of Rocky Mountain College (cross country).
The 2020 honorees for College Athletes of the Year include Kaitlyn King of Northern State University (softball) and Jared Maciejczak of Chadron State College (football).
Christensen was a seven-time South Dakota High School state champion in gymnastics and a four-time Level 10 state and regional qualifier in club gymnastics.
She moved on the University of Missouri and competed in the bars lineup 13 times her sophomore season in 2019, made the vault lineup eight times, including the final eight meets of the season, scored a 9.8 on the bars three times and a 9.8 on the vault at the NCAA Regional and nine of her 13 bar routines were 9.75 or better.
Unable to make the event, her father, Jens Christensen accepted her award and read her acceptance speed.
"I really wanted to be here in Rapid City tonight, but I am in St. Louis with my teammates supporting the gymnasts at the Olympic Trials," she said. "There is an old cheesy gymnastics quote that says, 'Jump off the bean, flip off the bars, follow your dreams and reach for the stars.' I have had so many people in my life help and support me in my dreams, and I remember college gymnastics was just a goal of mine. Now that I have finished my career at the University of Missouri, my life would not have turned out the same if I had not grown up playing sports in Rapid City and the Black Hills."
As a senior at Washington State this spring, Larson won the 50-meter freestyle at the PAC-12 championships and helped lead the Cougars to their first-ever conference swimming title. She also recently competed in the Olympic Trials in the 50 freestyle, where she was 13th in the prelims and 14th in the semifinals.
Larson was unable to attend and emcee Kevin Phillips read her acceptance speech.
"Winning the 50 freestyle and becoming Washington State's first PAC-12 champion is still unbelievable to me. Followed by racing in the NCAA Championships, I would not think my year would have gotten any better," she said. "This past weekend I had an unforgettable opportunity to compete in the Olympic Trials in Omaha and fulfill a childhood dream. I made the semifinals and placed 14th in the nation. I would not have been able to accomplish any of these achievements without the persistent help of my coaches and teammates. I would also like to thank my parents for coaching and encouraging me through every meet and heat that I raced. I take great pride of being an athlete from Rapid City."
At Rocky Mountain, Wilson won the Frontier Conference Cross Country Championships and this spring he finished 14th out of 317 runners in the NAIA National Cross Country Championships to earn All-America honors.
"Thank you to the OFFICIALS for having this great event," he said. "I want to thank my parents for always being there and supporting me through the years. I would also like to thank my coaches for helping me and pushing me to be the athlete that I am today."
King, a three-year starter for Rapid City Stevens on the softball diamond, went on to Northern State and was a middle infielder and utility player for the Wolves from 2017-2020.
"I would like to say thank you for all of the finalists and nominees and for those who made this night possible," she said. "I am honored to receive this award and thank everyone who has helped me along the way and Northern for giving me the opportunity and special thanks to my family for all of the love and support."
At Chadron State, Maciejczak got on the field as a sophomore, starting 11 games at right tackle. In 2018, he was a big part in the offense finishing in the Top 3 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference in fewest sacks allowed. He was also named to the Omaha World Herald as an all-Nebraska D11 Honorable Mention offensive lineman.
In his senior year, he received the Dan Hanson Region 4 Third Team, the Omaha World Herald All Nebraska DII Offensive lineman, the All-RMAC team and the RMAC Academic Honor roll.
Maciejczak was unable to attend and had his father, Dan Maciejczak, accepted his award and speak in his behalf.
"My son would like to thank the OFFICIALS. We have been part of this here as the Maciejczak family for quite a while. It is an honor for him to receive this award," Maciejczak said. "He said to make sure I thank the parents. And I would like to take this moment to thanks all of the parents who are here for all of their kids today."
The 2021 Hall of Fame honorees are Billy Paluch, tennis player from Stevens and Creighton University; Paul Sterling, activities director at Stevens and Dave Dolan, track and field coach from Rapid City Central.
They 2020 Hall of Fame honorees include Ciara Duffy Eastmo, women's basketball from STM and the University of South Dakota; Jamie Zepp, contributor as TV news and sports director at KEVN and Kelly Meyers Rothberg, golfer from Stevens and the University of Wyoming and women's golf coach at Louisville ad Bobby Morin, girls' track and gymnastics coach at Douglas
Dolan coached football in Rapid City for 32 years, basketball at the middle school level for 12 years and at Central High School for four years and high school track and field at Rapid City Central for 37 years — 20 as an assistant and 17 years as the head coach before returning after the 2020 season.
"I'm honored, blessed, thankful and appreciative," Dolan said. "One of the things that I try to do is, like they talk about, pay it forward, do things above and beyond, do things for the community. I've enjoyed being part of the community and to get involved in some of those activities."
Duffy Eastmo will go down as not only one of the top basketball players in South Dakota High School history, but at the University of South Dakota. At the University of South Dakota, she was a three-time All-Summit League First Team guard and twice was named to the league's all-tournament team.
"I'm so proud to be from Rapid City," Duffy Eastmo said. "No matter where I go, this place is always home and so to be honored at something like this with so many incredible honorees, I'm honestly so grateful for this place and this community."
Meyers Rothberg played basketball and golf at Stevens and won the 1988 South Dakota Women's Amateur Championship in golf. She played golf at the University of Wyoming and was on the Professional Golfer/Players West Mini Tour from 1991 to 1994.
She got into college coaching, as an assistant/interim head coach at the University of Florida from 1995-1998 and as head coach at the University of Louisville from 1998-2012. At Louisville, she recruited and launched the first intercollegiate women's golf program in school history.
"I'm very appreciate of being honored and being recognized for what my life's passion is," Meyers Rothberg said. "If I can give back, be a role model or pave the way for other women, I am excited about that. More so just to be recognized within my own city that we do recognized our community and who has grown up in it."
Zepp was a graduate of Rapid City Central, playing football and wrestling. He worked for 20 years as a television news/sports director, 16 years at KEVN Black Hills FOX News. He won an Emmy in 2015 for his Dr. Seuss rhyming sportscasts.
After leaving the TV business, Zepp hiked the entire 2,190 miles of the Appalachian Trail with the intent of writing a book. Unfortunately, he passed away from heart disease March 21, 2020.
Accepting and speaking in behalf of the Zepp family was Jamie's friend and co-worker Alicia Garcia.
"Jackie Robinson said that a life is not a point except for the impact it has on other's lives," Garcia said. "Jamie Zepp had a tremendous impact, I see that now, because death makes visible things that are invisible. It has a clarifying effect on those left behind. I see now what a gift he was. I was so glad he finished his book on hiking the Appalachian Trail. It was very important to him and this book contains wisdom that will help other people who are struggling with their own obstacles. From the proceeds from the book we have established a scholarship so that students can continue to benefit from the life he led."
Paluch is the all-time leader in wins in South Dakota high school tennis with 142. He won 108 straight matches and was a three-time state champion in No. 1 singles and five titles in doubles.
He led Stevens to five state championships and at Creighton he won 149 singles and doubles matches, a school record.
Paluch couldn't make it to the banquet and had his mother, Carolyn, accept his award and shared some of his thoughts.
"Thank you for this incredible recognition. I would like to thank my parents for many years of sacrifices and support to get me to where I am today," he said. "My sister Whitney for being the best doubles partner there is. And for my coaches for taking a chance on me and to help me succeed, and finally the Rapid City community for its ongoing support of athletes and especially tennis. I'm so honored to represent my home state and I'll always call Rapid City my home."
Morin coached at Douglas from 1970-1993 and was considered one of the pioneers in girls' athletics in South Dakota. She helped start girls' athletics at Douglas and was the school's first gymnastics coach.
Her gymnastics teams won BHC titles in 1974-75 and 1976-77, winning regional titles in 1974 and 1975. They were runners-up in 1976, 1977 and 1978. She was the girls' head track coach in 1971 when Douglas won the Class A state team title.
Accepting the award and speaking in behalf of Morin was former Douglas football coach Dave Broadie.
"I taught out at Douglas for 40 years and 29 years of that I was with Bobby and she was my mentor out there," Broadie said. "She was a pioneer in the sport for women's athletics. She started the first association for Douglas, she was in the state and national organizations that involved women's athletics. Anybody that is here, a female athlete, you owe her a great deal of gratitude for all of the effort she put forward."
Sterling became the activities director at Mitchell in 1992 before moving to Rapid City in 1998, where he took the job of Stevens activities director. Under his direction, the Raiders won 54 Greater Dakota Conference titles and 42 state championships.
Phillips accepted Sterling's award.
"Paul said, 'I was truly shocked when I received the letter and disappointed when I saw the date,' because he was going to be gone," he said. "Sports have always been his passion and he was fortunate that people had faith in him and gave him an opportunity to be involved in many different ways. Paul wants to thank his family for allowing him to be gone for the many hours to coach and work at athletic events."