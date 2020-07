× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Meade County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 16-year-old girl. Juliette Peterson is believed to have run away from home. Officials think she may be in the Rapid City area.

Peterson is reported to have dyed the top half of her hair red and the lower half purple.

If anyone has information that can help locate her, they are asked to call the Meade County Sheriff's Office at 605-347-2681 or the local police.

