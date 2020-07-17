Officials open valve to send Sheridan Lake water into Spring Creek
alert top story

Officials open valve to send Sheridan Lake water into Spring Creek

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Water valve

The open Sheridan Lake valve releases cold water into Spring Creek.

 by Chad Downs, Black Hills National Forest

Black Hills National Forest officials have opened a valve to release water from Sheridan Lake to sustain trout fishing in Spring Creek.

In partnership with South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks, South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources and the Black Hills FlyFishers, officials have temporarily opened the Sheridan Lake valve to release cold water into Spring Creek downstream.

The release of water from Sheridan Lake will serve two purposes:

1. Exercise the valve, which should be done annually; and

2. Provide cold water below Sheridan Lake to sustain the popular and productive trout fishery.

The valve may remain open throughout the summer, however, maintaining water levels at Sheridan Lake for recreational use will be the priority.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

House struck by lightning in this sleepy Chicago suburb

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News