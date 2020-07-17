Officials open valve to send Sheridan Lake water into Spring Creek

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Black Hills National Forest officials have opened a valve to release water from Sheridan Lake to sustain trout fishing in Spring Creek.

In partnership with South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks, South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources and the Black Hills FlyFishers, officials have temporarily opened the Sheridan Lake valve to release cold water into Spring Creek downstream.

The release of water from Sheridan Lake will serve two purposes:

1. Exercise the valve, which should be done annually; and

2. Provide cold water below Sheridan Lake to sustain the popular and productive trout fishery.

The valve may remain open throughout the summer, however, maintaining water levels at Sheridan Lake for recreational use will be the priority.

