Officials plan solutions for accidents in front of Reptile Gardens

The South Dakota Department of Transportation has a plan for the high-accident area on U.S. Highway 16 near Reptile Gardens, but those changes can take several more years to fully develop.

For now, a state senator and Reptile Gardens are making an effort to reduce accidents.

Vehicle crashes on Highway 16 in the Reptile Gardens and Neck Yoke Road area are higher than the state average on similar roadways, according to a 2014-2018 SD DOT study completed in 2021.

The study found, on average, there were 70% more crashes in the area than on similar roadways. Vehicles turning left out of Reptile Gardens towards Rapid City generated the highest crash rate: 176% over the state average.

During the four-year time frame, the area saw 91 crashes. That’s 22.75 a year. Fifty-five involved animals, and 25 involved only vehicles. Eleven resulted in injuries, and there was one death.

The SD DOT has a plan to turn the area into what's referred to as a Reduced Conflict Intersection (RCI) to lessen accidents in the area. Tom Horan, Rapid City region operations engineer at the DOT, explained there are currently no RCI’s in South Dakota, but they are used across the country and have proved to be effective.

Horan said the design eliminates left turns and creates lanes that essentially facilitate a U-turn. The plan places a median where traffic normally drives to take a left out of Reptile Gardens.

Without any changes, the study predicts the area will see 370 crashes between 2026 and 2050 — 15.42 per year — with seven of them resulting in injuries or fatalities. Under the current plan to change the intersection to an RCI, the study suggests wrecks will decrease by 51% and reduce to 7.92 per year, 4.29 of them resulting in deaths or injuries.

But the changes won’t take place until 2025 and will cost just under $12 million, Horan said.

"It's got to compete with other projects, and a lot of those other projects have already been planned for six or eight years," he said. "You only have finite funding to spend across the entire system."

Horan said the SD DOT looks at two elements during road design: safety and delay. An RCI scored better on both elements than a traditional stoplight intersection, an option the department considered.

He said a number of vehicles travel through the area pulling campers, which don’t stop or get up to speed easily. The issue is made more prominent by the two hills that flank the valley where the intersection is located. This would create more rear-end accidents, Horan said.

“We anticipate that we would continue to see crashes even beyond this intersection for the Highway 16 traffic with vehicles getting rear-ended,” he said.

The study calculated a 3.8 second delay during the day if the DOT implemented an RCI. The average currently is 22.8 seconds during the day. If a traffic light system were installed, delays would be anywhere from 14.5 seconds to 16.6 seconds during the day.

“Everyone will get through the intersection faster than if you had a signal,” Horan said.

In the meantime, state Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller, R-Rapid City, and Reptile Gardens are taking steps to make the area safer.

Frye-Mueller said she met with individuals from the DOT on Wednesday and talked with Reptile Gardens about implementing signage in an effort to reduce accidents in the area. General Manager Tom Lang said a sign painter is going to make “no left turn” signs for the exit directly across from Neck Yoke Road, which generated the highest number of crashes according to the DOT study.

“Anything that we can do to try to make things a little safer before the DOT,” Lang said. “We have other options. We actually have two other exits that people can go to, so if there’s other options that are safer, why not direct people to those? So we’re happy to help out and do that.”

Frye-Mueller said she appreciates Reptile Gardens’ willingness to work with her and the DOT. She also urged that the public slow down and take more caution when driving through that portion of Highway 16.

“Please, everyone slow down,” she said. “The radar sign shows how bad people are speeding in this area.”