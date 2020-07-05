Officials release names of victims in recent fatal crashes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Spearfish man has died of injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash on June 7, 2020 northeast of Spearfish. An Oklahoma man has been identified as the person who died in a motorcycle crash west of Lead on Friday, June 26, 2020.

In Spearfish, Braden Erickson, 38, was driving a 2012 Harley Davidson FLHX eastbound on St. Onge Road when he failed to negotiate a curve. The motorcycle went into the ditch, The driver, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from the motorcycle.

Erickson sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to a Rapid City hospital. He died on Wednesday, July 1.

In the Lead accident, a 2004 Harley Davidson FLSTCI was eastbound on U.S. Highway 14 when the driver failed to negotiate a left-hand curve. The motorcycle went into the right ditch and eventually tipped over. Both occupants were thrown from the motorcycle.

Thomas Deel, the 42-year-old driver, was pronounced dead at the scene. Trella Deel, the 42-year-old female passenger, sustained serious non-life threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to the Deadwood hospital. Both are from Del City, OK.

Helmet use for both occupants is under investigation.

