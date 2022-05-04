Officials say Bandidos membership at about a dozen in Rapid City

The Bandidos MC, whose clubhouse was raided last week, has approximately a dozen members in Rapid City, according to Special Agent B.J. George with the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation.

Membership can range anywhere from six to twelve, although the club tends to keep their numbers private, “for their own reasons,” George said.

“They do have support clubs that work with them. If you throw their support clubs into it, and sometimes some of the other motorcycle clubs that are around will sometimes align with the Bandidos, then your number starts to get a little bigger,” he said.

Los Cuervos and Ghost Dance are the two main support clubs, but some other clubs in the area may not consider themselves “support clubs” but will spend time with Bandidos members, George said.

DCI served search warrants at the Bandido’s clubhouse on Creek Drive in Rapid City and at one on the eastern side of the state. Officials have been sparse with information about the raid and what led to it, what they were looking for or if they found it — but they have said that it’s part of a larger investigation.

George confirmed there were warrants issued on the eastern side of the state and that they were related to the raid in Rapid City. He did not confirm if law enforcement searched the Bandidos’ clubhouse in Sioux Falls. Tim Bormann, the attorney general’s chief of staff, confirmed the warrants last week.

“The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation served search warrants as part of a larger investigation involving the Bandidos. The activity this morning is part of an ongoing investigation which we will not be commenting on any further at this time,” Bormann said.

The Bandidos are classified by the United States Department of Justice as an OMG, or Outlaw Motorcycle Gang. The Justice Department defines gangs in general as associations of three or more people who adopt a group identity to create an atmosphere of fear and intimidation.

Motorcycle gangs are defined as their own category of gang from their “conduits for criminal enterprises" — motorcycles — information from the Justice Department shows. The two other gang categories are street gangs and prison gangs.

“The association’s primary purpose is to engage in criminal activity and the use of violence or intimidation to further its criminal objectives and enhance or preserve the association’s power, reputation, or economic resources,” the Justice Department definition of gangs states.

The DOJ has designated more than 300 OMGs, but the organization highlights several specific gangs as the main threat.

“The Hells Angels, Mongols, Bandidos, Outlaws, and Sons of Silence pose a serious national domestic threat and conduct the majority of criminal activity linked to OMGs, especially activity relating to drug-trafficking and, more specifically, to cross-border drug smuggling,” the designation reads.

The Bandido’s website states law enforcement arrests them “for existing” and they are judged for their appearance, portrayed by the media as a boogie man, and jailed “based on the patch we wear.”

The club was founded in the 1960s and defines themselves as a 1% club, a term defined as a resistance to the American Motorcycle Association’s statement that 99% of motorcyclists are lawful and ethical.

“These OMGs went with that and said, ‘We’re the 1%,'” George said. “They’re the ones that put this 1% patch on to say we don’t follow society’s rules that are set by the states and by congress. These are the rules that we as law enforcement have to enforce.”

