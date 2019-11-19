{{featured_button_text}}

South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks officers are seeking information regarding the illegal killing of a mule deer buck on Nov. 17 at approximately 4 p.m.

The buck was within the road right of way on 215th St. (Noack Rd) a mile east of SD Hwy 73 in Haakon County. A nearby witness thought that the buck was shot from the road by an individual in a white pickup, however they were unable to get a license plate number.

There was no attempt to recover this deer.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call 1-888-0VERBAG (or submit an online report at: https://survey123.arcgis.com/…/7dbdb3f84da340bc8f46ded76822… or contact Wildlife Conservation Officer Page Greenwaldt directly at (605)391-6042.

A caller that provides information leading to an arrest is eligible for a reward.

 

