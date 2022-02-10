Oglala Lakota College student receives Jackalope scholarship

Marina Moon is the 2022 recipient of the Jackalope Scholarship, which is awarded annually to an Oglala Lakota College student who is studying graphic design and demonstrates high creative ability, academic excellence and need for the scholarship.

Moon is beginning her final semester in the graphic arts program at OLC. Moon has a deep love for art and said she is inspired, in part, by her emotional connection to her surroundings. Much of her work involves strong female influences and colorful aesthetics.

After obtaining her Associate in Arts degree in graphic design, Moon plans to continue her education and career path in the arts. Marina’s goals include teaching and helping to inspire others to pursue careers in graphic design and traditional arts.

“Over the past three years, the Jackalope Scholarship Fund has been a great source of support and encouragement for students in the OLC graphic arts program. When a student’s hard work and dedication to their education is recognized by a leader in their field and acknowledged in such a meaningful way, it creates vital momentum for that student,” said Marty Two Bulls Jr., OLC art faculty.

The $1,000 annual scholarship is funded by the marketing and communications firm Jackalope in Rapid City. Jason Alley, principal of Jackalope, said he created the scholarship fund because he believes in the purpose of Oglala Lakota College and talent of its students, and he hopes the scholarship provides encouragement to students who are pursuing higher education.

