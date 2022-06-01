 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oglala man died in Meade County crash

An Oglala man has been identified as the person who died Friday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash west of Piedmont.

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee was westbound on Interstate 90 when it left the roadway to the north, crossed the service road, and eventually vaulted over a berm.

Coletius Rouillard, the 65-year-old passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 41-year-old driver and a 69-year-old passenger, both females from Spearfish, received minor injuries. All three were wearing seatbelts.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

