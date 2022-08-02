Oglala man sentenced for having bullet proof vest

An Oglala man was sentenced on July 22 to two years and three months in federal prison and one year of supervised release for possessing a bullet-proof vest.

U.S. District Court Judge Jeffrey Viken also ordered Kane Youngman, 27, to pay a mandatory $100 assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

A federal jury found Youngman, 27 guilty of one count of possession of body armor by a violent felon on April 7. An indictment filed on Feb. 17 states Youngman possessed the ballistic vest in January.

Exhibit photos show the navy-colored Armor Express brand Bravo Revolution vest, which was manufactured in April 2021 in Central Lake, MI. The vest’s tag shows it is compliant with the National Institute of Justice (NIJ) standards for body armor at a IIIA protection level.

According to the NIJ, IIIA level protection is tested to stop .357 SIG and .44 Magnum ammunition fired from longer barrel handguns. It does not protect against rifle ammunition.

Youngman’s possession of the vest was illegal because of a 2015 conviction of assault with a dangerous weapon. According to a factual basis statement signed by Youngman, he stabbed a man “at least four times” on March 13, 2015 at a home near Pine Ridge after telling him, “bro, I’m going to kill you.”

The man, Jim Clarke, barricaded himself inside a room in the home. Clarke survived and was taken to the hospital the next day. Youngman pleaded guilty on Oct. 30, 2015 and U.S. District Court Judge Jeffrey Viken sentenced him to a year-and-a-half in prison and three years of supervised release. Youngman was arrested three times for violations during his supervised release.

In 2016, he was convicted of escaping from custody and sentenced to a year in prison. In 2018, he pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and was sentenced to three years in prison and three years of supervised release.

According the United States Attorney's Office, the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety invested the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Megan Poppen represented the government. Jennifer Albertson with the Federal Public Defender's Office in Rapid City represented Youngman.