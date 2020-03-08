Oglala Sioux Tribe enacts travel restrictions due to spread of Coronavirus

Oglala Sioux Tribe President Julian Bear Runner has called an emergency meeting for 10 a.m., Monday to address a travel ban he is enacting for tribal officials due to the world-wide outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID19).

Bear Runner is also asking non-tribal members to refrain from coming onto the Pine Ridge Reservation until the travel restrictions are lifted.

According to a Sunday evening release, Bear Runner said he is suspending all travel for tribal officials.

"I am hereby suspending all travel for Oglala Sioux Tribe employees and entities," Bear Runner said in the release. He said the ban was effective immediately and any travel that is conducted would be only with his personal approval.

Bear Runner also asked people who don't live on the reservation to stay away until restrictions are listed.

"In oder to further protect the health and general wellfare of the Oglala Lakota Nation, I strongly recommend the general public coming from off the reservation to visit, to postpone your visits until a time deemed necessary that the travel suspension is lifted," he said in the release.

He also asked all tribal members to practice good hygiene habits and to take precautions if they travel to areas known to have had an exposure to the disease and in airports and other public spaces.

