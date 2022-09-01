Oglala Sioux Tribe, Pennington County sign law enforcement agreement

Pennington County and the Oglala Sioux Tribe signed a landmark law enforcement support agreement Thursday morning to allow for mutual aid between the two entities.

The agreement will allow Pennington County Sheriff’s Office deputies to assist the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, and the OST will be able to assist the sheriff's office in Pennington County. The agreement includes caveats that the assisted party must request help and the requested party can say no.

“In its simplest form, what the memorandum does is allows us to come when asked, do what you ask while we’re there and leave when asked. It’s no more complicated than that. This gives us a vehicle and mechanism to help each other out in times of need,” Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom said.

The six-page memorandum lays out the terms of the agreement, specifying it is not an obligation nor a cross-deputization agreement. Either party can request assistance with emergencies that the resources of the requesting party are inadequate to safely and expeditiously address and respond to the incident. The assisting agency will also be responsible for their own equipment and costs.

Some examples listed in the memorandums are violent crimes that affect either jurisdiction, vehicle pursuits traveling on or off the reservation, incidents involving special and tactical response such as active shooter incidents, real-time kidnapping, search and rescue of missing persons and natural disasters.

The memorandum notes an increase of crime on Pine Ridge and in Pennington County, the critical need to respond to missing persons, the need to collaborate with surrounding jurisdictions in order to respond to emergencies and the under-funding and under-staffing of tribal police.

Oglala Sioux Tribe President Kevin Killer noted the disparity of funding between Pennington County law enforcement and the OSTDPS.

“We’re dealing with the reality that between Pennington County and the Rapid City Police Department they allocate somewhere around $60 million dollars just for public safety, but for us, we got $5 million dollars, and we’re trying to make the most with that. But at the same time, we need partners in this fight because it’s going beyond our borders,” Killer said.

The memorandum also notes the 10% Native American population in Pennington County, which is five times the national average of 2%, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“I just want to note real briefly how intertwined our communities are, and as a result, our law enforcement, we work together very closely and we work together well. And I just want to thank everybody for putting public safety first,” said Rapid City Police Chief, Don Hedrick.

“It’s good to be in this space and actually make some steps towards protecting our Oyate both on and off the reservation,” Killer said.

Aglin Young, Oglala Sioux Tribe chief of police thanked the OST law and order committee for their work on the memorandum.

“Thank you for your commitment to public safety. I know everyone’s put forth a lot of hard work, and this is historic for us,” Young said.

Ten committee members attended the signing: Law and Order Committee Chairman Austin Watkins Sr. (Medicine Root District); Co-Vice Chair Wendell Youngman Jr. (Oglala District); Vice Chair Bernardo Rodriguez Jr. (Wounded Knee District); Jackie Sear (Wakpamni District); Sonia Little Hawk-Weston (Wakpamni District); George Dreamer Jr. (Pine Ridge District); Garfield Steele (Wounded Knee District); Gerald Cournoyer Jr. (Medicine River District). Wesley Hawkins Sr. (Eagle Nest District); and Richard Iron Cloud (Porcupine District).

Oglala Sioux Council representative David Pourier and Ella Carlow also attended.

Tribal officials also thanked the president’s office, OST Attorney General Lisa Adams, the Oglala Sioux Tribe Housing Authority, the FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office in Rapid City for their help with the memorandum.

South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo attended the signing and spoke briefly.

“I’m here not because we are signatories to this but because it is something near and dear and dear to my heart,” Vargo said.

Thom said Vargo and Gregg Peterman, first assistant U.S. attorney, were instrumental in crafting the agreement between the two law enforcement agencies. He also noted tribal attorneys and the Oglala Sioux Tribe.

“We appreciate the working relationship and the partnership we have. It’s because we all care deeply about our communities that we represent that we’re here today to address violence and crime that occurs in our communities,” Thom said.

The memorandum makes it clear that the agreement does not waive the OST’s sovereignty as a tribal nation, which Killer noted as particularly important.

Lara Roetzel, acting Pennington County State’s Attorney, said the agreement was historic.

“This is obviously a momentous event, an opportunity to recognize and celebrate what we all hold dear, and that’s that core value of safety and the right to be safe in your homes and in your communities," Roetzel said. "And the way to do that is for all of us to work together to make our homes and communities safe.”