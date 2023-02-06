The president of the Oglala Sioux Tribe is calling for the president of the United States to release Leonard Peltier, who has been imprisoned since his arrest 47 years ago.

Peltier was found guilty of aiding and abetting in the deaths of two FBI agents on the Pine Ridge Reservation during a 1975 shootout.

OST President Frank Star Comes Out read the request for Peltier's clemency Monday in front of the federal courthouse in Rapid City. Demonstrators from the American Indian Movement and NDN Collective gathered under a banner calling for the release of the man whose incarceration has resulted in multiple protests over the decades.

"Today I'm talking from my heart and as a Lakota first," Star Comes Out said. "That's why I decided to come and support. Support this cause, support the AIM, support Leonard Peltier, our people, the tribe."

Star Comes Out utilized former U.S. Attorney James Reynolds' July 2021 request for Peltier's release as the bedrock for his call to release the now 78-year-old man who was sentenced to two consecutive life terms in prison in 1977.

Peltier was convicted of aiding and abetting in the deaths of FBI agents Jack Coler and Ronald Williams, who died during a shootout on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in 1975. The agents were found to have acted in self defense.

Peltier's conviction is one that Reynolds has now strongly denounced. Reynolds was the federal prosecutor in the case.

"I write today from a position rare for a former prosecutor: to beseech you to commute the sentence of a man who I helped put behind bars," Reynolds wrote in part. "He has served more than 46 years on the basis of minimal evidence."

Reynolds went on to dismantle the case he built against Peltier, saying there was no evidence he shot the two FBI agents, and Peltier is simply held because he was present with a weapon on the reservation that day.

Star Comes Out and Reynolds' requests for clemency are not the only ones that have been addressed to President Joe Biden. In November 2022, seven U.S. senators — Sens. Brian Schatz, Patrick Leahy, Elizabeth Warren, Edward Markey, Bernie Sanders, Mazie Hirono and Tina Smith — wrote the president asking for Peltier's release.

The senators also referenced Reynolds' letter as to why Peltier's sentence should be commuted. Additionally, Peltier has gained the support of various faith and human rights leaders over the years, including Pope Francis, Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, Saint Mother Teresa, Nelson Mandela, the Dalai Lama and Coretta Scott King.

"Mr. Peltier’s continued imprisonment defies the promises of justice, and the power to exercise mercy in this case lies solely within your discretion," the senators wrote.

Former President Barack Obama denied a request to grant Peltier clemency, and a request to former President Donald Trump was ultimately unfruitful as well.

NDN Collective Action Organizer Andrew Iron Shell spoke through a megaphone Monday in front of the federal courthouse as federal agents watched from just inside the courthouse doors.

Iron Shell said that until Peltier — who he called a political prisoner — is free, "we are all prisoners. All red men of this continent are prisoner until Leonard Peltier is free."

The FBI maintains that Peltier is guilty, stating that he had a gun in his possession that matched the caliber of the bullets that killed the two agents.