The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety is searching for a person of interest in a homicide that occurred early Saturday morning in Pine Ridge.
According to a Facebook post by OST DPS, the investigation identified Trent L. Brewer as a person of interest.
Brewer should be considered armed and dangerous; anyone coming into contact with him should not approach.
Call your local police department or OST CID agents Clifford or Quintana at (605) 867-8100. You may also contact FBI agent Healy at (605) 400-8399.
Contact Darsha Dodge at ddodge@rapidcityjournal.com
Darsha Dodge
Reporter
