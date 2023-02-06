The Oglala Sioux Tribe is heading to federal court in Rapid City Wednesday following a lawsuit the tribe filed against the United States for alleged treaty violations.

Testimony will begin at 9 a.m. at the Andrew Bogue Federal Building on allegations from the tribe claiming the federal government failed to provide adequate law enforcement officers to the Oglala Sioux Tribe. The lawsuit alleges the United States violated treaty obligations for law enforcement, which caused violent crime to rise on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.

Chief Judge Roberto Lange will hear opening statements and arguments over two full days — Wednesday and Thursday.

The tribe filed the lawsuit in July 2022. The complaint involves a shortage of law enforcement on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, which is roughly 5,400 square miles or 3.1 million acres, larger than the states of Delaware and Rhode Island combined.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the reservation is home to just over 19,000, although the tribe states in it's complaint that 40,000 reside or conduct business on Pine Ridge.

The tribe alleges the government provides enough funding for 33 police officers and eight criminal investigators to cover the sprawling reservation land, leaving only six to eight officers per shift.

That number exposes officers to "extraordinary danger" and "unreasonable amounts of overtime" in addition to requiring them to patrol alone and respond to dangerous calls without proper backup, the lawsuit alleges. Response times often exceed 30 minutes and 911 calls are abandoned simply because there are not enough officers, the complaint states.

In the lawsuit, the tribe referenced a 2018 Bureau of Indian Affairs report that states the standard for law enforcement officers is 2.8 per 1,000 people. Service populations under 600 could operate with fewer, according to the report.

According to the BIA's scalable model, if a tribe has a service population between 16,251-19,500, the basic 2.8 per 1,000 metric should be doubled.

That places the reservation's need at 107 officers, although the lawsuit states that number should be a minimum of 112 based on their assessment of 40,000 people who operate within the tribe's law enforcement service area.

"When the federal government helps to create a mess, it must contribute to cleaning it up," the complaint states.

The tribe argues its case on the basis of the 1825 Treaty and the Fort Laramie Treaties of 1851 and 1868. It writes that the 1825 Treaty was one of the "earliest federal commitments to impose U.S. criminal law in Oglala territory, and to provide basic federal law enforcement services in Oglala."

But the government disagrees, stating there is "no language that can be interpreted as obligating the United States to provide a particular number of law enforcement officers, or funding therefore, to the Tribe."

The Fort Laramie Treaty of 1851 states that the United States promised "to protect the aforesaid Indian nations against the commission of all depredations by the people of the said United States” in exchange for the tribes allowing the government to establish roads, military and other posts within tribal territory.

The government argues that treaty does not require the United States to provide any specific funding to the tribes for law enforcement, but rather general protection.