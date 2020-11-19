O'Gorman has to go 5 to edge Harrisburg

Top-Ranked Sioux Falls O'Gorman had to go five sets but advanced in the Class AA State Volleyball Tournament with a win over Harrisburg Thursday in Brookings.

The Knights, 24-0, prevailed, 25-17, 19-25, 25-14, 25-27 and 15-12.

Bergen Reilly led the way for O'Gorman 15 kills, 16 digs and five assists, while Isabella Steffel finished with 12 kills and five blocks. Elaina Lubeck added 10 kills for the Knights. Raegan Reilly had 42 set assists.

Abby Meister had 13 kills and 13 digs for the Tigers, 14-12, and Reese Jansa finished with 12 kills. Mercedes Covrig finished with 35 assists for Harrisburg.

SIOUX FALLS WASHINGTON 3, ABERDEEN CENTRAL 1: The Warriors moved on to the second round with the four-set win over the Golden Eagles.

Washington, 16-5, finished with a 25-21, 18-25, 25-20 and 25-23 victory.

Sydni Schetnan led all hitters with 20 kills for the Warriors, with four solo blocks. Joslyn Richardson finished with 15 kills and 13 digs and Ellie Walker added 12 kills. Katy Richardson finished with 52 assists.

Brooklyn Kusler led Central, 17-9, with 19 kills and Grace Myhre added 33 assists.