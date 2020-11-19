O'Gorman has to go 5 to edge Harrisburg

Top-Ranked Sioux Falls O'Gorman had to go five sets but advanced in the Class AA State Volleyball Tournament with a win over Harrisburg Thursday in Brookings.
The Knights, 24-0, prevailed, 25-17, 19-25, 25-14, 25-27 and 15-12.
Bergen Reilly led the way for O'Gorman 15 kills, 16 digs and five assists, while Isabella Steffel finished with 12 kills and five blocks. Elaina Lubeck added 10 kills for the Knights. Raegan Reilly had 42 set assists.
Abby Meister had 13 kills and 13 digs for the Tigers, 14-12, and Reese Jansa finished with 12 kills. Mercedes Covrig finished with 35 assists for Harrisburg.
SIOUX FALLS WASHINGTON 3, ABERDEEN CENTRAL 1: The Warriors moved on to the second round with the four-set win over the Golden Eagles.
Washington, 16-5, finished with a 25-21, 18-25, 25-20 and 25-23 victory.
Sydni Schetnan led all hitters with 20 kills for the Warriors, with four solo blocks. Joslyn Richardson finished with 15 kills and 13 digs and Ellie Walker added 12 kills. Katy Richardson finished with 52 assists.
Brooklyn Kusler led Central, 17-9, with 19 kills and Grace Myhre added 33 assists.
HURON 3, BRANDON VALLEY 0: The No. 3 Tigers came away with the 25-19-25-19 and 25-21 win over the Lynx.
Brooke Schiltz and Jazz McGir both had 10 kills for Huron, 17-4, and Tenley Buddenhagen added 25 assists.
Brooklyn Grage had six kills to lead Brandon Valley, 18-8.
SIOUX FALLS ROOSEVELT 3, WATERTOWN 2: The No. 7 Rough Riders rallied in the fifth game to upset the defending champion and No. 2 Arrows.
Roosevelt earned the win with a 14-25, 26-24, 25-17, 20-25 and 15-11 victory.
Abby Ward and Mya Vandrovex led the Rough Riders, 11-10, with 13 kills each, while Elizabeth Denevan adding 40 assists and Zole Husman 22 digs.
Emerson Smith paced Watertown, 21-5, with 18 kills and Jadyn Hoftiezer added 13 kills and 19 digs.
Class A
SIOUX FALLS CHRISTIAN 3, MADISON 0: The top-ranked Chargers had little trouble in stopping the Bulldogs.
Sioux Falls Christian, 26-1, earned the 25-11, 25-12 and 25-22 victory.
Abby Glanzer led the Chargers with 18 kills and eight digs and Kelsi Heard finished with 34 assists.
Sophia Vandenbosch led Madison, 16-5, with eight kills.
HAMLIN 3, WINNER 2: The Chargers rallied from a 2-1 deficit to stop the Warriors in five sets, 14-25, 25-17, 15-25, 25-18 and 15-11.
Ally Abraham led Hamlin, 20-4, with 15 kills, with Grace Everson adding 22 assists and 12 digs and Kami Wadsworth 13 assists and 19 digs. Ashtyn Abraham added nine kills and 31 digs.
Ellie Brozik led Winner, 22-5, with 28 kills and 12 digs, with Kalla Bertram adding 14 kills and 25 digs. Mackenzie Levi finished with 45 assists.
Class B
NORTHWESTERN 3, CORSICA/STICKNEY 0: Defending champion and top-ranked Wilscats gave up just 33 points in the three-set win in Huron.
Northwestern, 26-1, rolled to a 25-12, 25-8 and 25-13 win.
Sydney Schell paced the Wildcats with 14 kills and four assisted blocks, while Brooklinn Halvorson dished out 27 assists.
Morgan Delange led Corsica/Stickney, 18-4, with seven kills.
COLMAN-EGAN 3, BRIDGEWATER-EMERY 1: The Hawks rallied from a first-set loss to stop the Huskies in four, 20-25, 25-17, 25-17 and 25-15.
Olivia Baumberger had 17 kills and 15 digs for Colman-Egan, while Mackenzie Hemmer added 16 kills and 17 digs. Braiden Westley finished with 31 assists and 29 digs.
Julia Weber led Bridgewater-Emery with 10 kills.
CHESTER AREA 3, FAULKTON AREA 1: The Flyers slipped past the Trojans in four close sets, 25-21, 26-24, 24-26 and 25-16.
Brecklyn Ewoldt led Chester Area with 15 kills and 13 digs, while Ella Pry and Jayda Kenyon added 14 kills each. Kenna Brown finished with 47 assists.
Isabel Aesoph led Faulkton Area with 13 kills and 33 digs, with Peyton Melius added 10 kills.
WARNER 3, HITCHCOCK/TULARE 2: The Monarchs nearly let a 2-0 lead slip away and stropped the Lady Patriots in five.
Warner, the No. 2 seed and 21-1, prevailed 25-23, 25-18, 23-25, 23-25 and 15-7.
Jennifer Aman led Warner with 16 kills and 11 digs, followed by Lauren Marcuson with 13 kills and 124 digs, Kendyl Anderson with 12 kills and Kyra Marcuson with 11 kills. Ava Nilsson dished out 52 assists.
Kaitlyn Schroeder led Hitchcock/Tulare, 17-5, with nine kills and 23 digs, with Ashley Masat and Madison Hofer with eight kills each.
