O'Gorman moves on to finals with a wild come-back win over Washington

An old sports cliché tell you that it is hard to beat a team three times in a season. The Sioux Falls O'Gorman Knights weren't listening.
The Knights followed up the two previous victories over rival Sioux Falls Washington and stopped the Warriors a third time, 51-48 in the first Class AA Boys State Basketball semifinal game Friday night at Barnett Arena.
Maybe it was hard after all, as the Knights had to battle back from a 10-point deficit with six minutes remaining.
"This is definitely the hardest one that we've had, but the third time is the best one, I guess," O'Gorman guard Ben Renshaw with a grin.
Added teammate Eddie Meylor: "We knew they were a great team and we knew we would have a battle this time."
With the win, the Knights take on another crosstown rival, Sioux Falls Roosevelt, in Saturday night's title game at 7:30 p.m. The Rough Riders thumped Yankton 69-43 in the nightcap.
"It was a fun basketball game, it really was. I would have said that if we would have lost, too. It was great high school basketball game," veteran O'Gorman coach Derek Robey said. "I feel for Washington because they played great and had an unbelievably great season. I don't know how we beat them?"
The Knights played from behind almost the entire night. There was one lead change, and it came with just 1 minute, 22 seconds to play on a 3-pointer by Renshaw, his third and last of the game.
It was a bit of a blur the rest of the way, Renshaw said.
Joe Lynch's in-bounds length of the court pass to Renshaw for a layup put O'Gorman up three, but Washington, behind a basket by Eli Williams — the Warriors first in about five minutes — cut the lead to one. Williams missed out on a chance to tie the game with a free throw.
Washington, however, grabbed the miss and called timeout with 30 seconds left and the ball. The Knights almost came up with a steal, but the Warriors hung on to retain possession, briefly, when Renshaw's steal of Williams put him on the line with 3.8 seconds remaining.
Renshaw hit both free throws and Mikele Kambalo's half-court shot was wide of the mark, sparking a wild celebration by the Knights.
"I have a lot of respect for all of their coaches and players," Robey said of Washington. "I still don't know how we won? We hit some big shots I guess."
O'Gorman struggled offensively in the first half, hitting just 4-of-21 from the field (19%) and Washington played well enough to lead 9-6 at the end of the first quarter and 20-14 at halftime.
The Warriors took a 38-29 lead into the fourth on a nifty cross-over 3-pointer by Akok Aguer at the buzzer. Baskets by Kambalo and Williams put the Warriors up 42-32 with 6:11 to play.
"We just knew it was a long game ... six minutes is a long time. We have trust in our teammates and we hit big shots," Renshaw said.
The Knights came clawing back on four free throws by Meylor and a big 3-pointer by Matt Eng to make it a 42-39 game, with plenty of time on the clock.
A short turnaround jumper by Meylor over Akot, and Meylor's 1-of-2 free throws by on the next possession tied it up at 44-44 with two minutes remaining, setting up Renshaw's go-ahead 3 a half-minute later.
Washington coach Craig Nelson said he couldn't pinpoint how they lost the lead, calling it a whirlwind of plays.
"Crazy things happen in March. I don't know .. we didn't quite find a way, we didn't quite execute a couple of things late," he said. "That stuff happens. O'Gorman made the plays and we just didn't."
The Warriors were outscored 19-6 after the last 10-point lead, with just one field goal and three free throws.
Nelson said they played tentative with the lead.
"We needed to put the foot on the gas pedal a little bit more," he said. "I think we just got passive and tentative and tried to ride out that lead. That lead is never going to last in a game like this. You have to keep attacking."
Meylor led the Knights with 15 points as his battles in the paint led him to hit 9-of-14 from the free-throw line, including 7-of-10 in the second half.
"We tried to get our shooters going, so when they just focused on me I could get them the ball and we could all work together," Meylor said.
The Warriors also got in foul trouble, with four players playing late with four fouls. Robey said that was their chance to get the ball inside and take advantage in the second half.
"Washington did such a good job of keeping us out of rhythm, keeping us out of space. We were playing too far away from the basket," he said. "We finally got some touches and some easier looks. The guys just made some big plays. I'm extremely proud of our guys for never giving up."
Renshaw finished with 13 points as the Knights shot 48% from the field 34% for the game (15-of-44).
Robey said that although they had beaten the Warriors twice during the season, they weren't necessarily overconfident, especially falling behind by 10. Where they were confident was, he said, was they knew we could shoot the ball better than they were.
They needed to just have fun, he said.
"We just told our guys, 'Hey, settle in, settle in and relax a little bit.' I've been telling them all week, 'Am I the only one here having fun?'" he said. "That was the talk of the time outs. Every kid chimed in, 'Hey, are we the only ones here having fun?' It was fun and maybe that relaxed up a little bit because we had guys step up and make plays."
Ahuer led Washington with 11 points and Akot added 10. The Warriors were 14-of-45 from the field (40%), but hit just 4-of-15 3-pointers.
Washington faces Yankton for the third-place game Saturday at 5 p.m.