O'Gorman moves on to finals with a wild come-back win over Washington

"We tried to get our shooters going, so when they just focused on me I could get them the ball and we could all work together," Meylor said.

The Warriors also got in foul trouble, with four players playing late with four fouls. Robey said that was their chance to get the ball inside and take advantage in the second half.

"Washington did such a good job of keeping us out of rhythm, keeping us out of space. We were playing too far away from the basket," he said. "We finally got some touches and some easier looks. The guys just made some big plays. I'm extremely proud of our guys for never giving up."

Renshaw finished with 13 points as the Knights shot 48% from the field 34% for the game (15-of-44).

Robey said that although they had beaten the Warriors twice during the season, they weren't necessarily overconfident, especially falling behind by 10. Where they were confident was, he said, was they knew we could shoot the ball better than they were.

They needed to just have fun, he said.