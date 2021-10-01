 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
O'Gorman offense unstoppable in 61-3 throttling of Central
alert
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

O'Gorman offense unstoppable in 61-3 throttling of Central

{{featured_button_text}}
C2.jpg

Cobblers defensive lineman Will Paepke keeps O'Gorman's Bennett Dannenbring from scoring Friday night at O'Harra Stadium.

 Kent Bush / Journal Staff

There’s no doubt that O’Gorman won the battle over field position Friday night.

The Knights started five of their nine drives in enemy territory and two others from within their own 40 as they collected eight touchdowns on offense and one on defense in throttling Rapid City Central 61-3 in Class 11AAA action at O'Harra Stadium.

The Cobblers suffered their largest defeat of the season, and it marks the second time they’ve surrendered more than 60 points in a game.

“It was just some really bad calls by our coaching staff and some really bad decisions by players,” Central head coach Neal Cruce said. “Those were not planned, and those decisions have to be made more wisely by all of us.”

Starting quarterback Ryan Wetch played the entire game after missing last week’s contest and completed 13 of 34 passes for 92 yards and one interception. Lane Darrow ran for 15 yards on eight carries and added four receptions for 21 yards, while Aiden Mason picked up five catches 37 yards.

C1.jpg

Rapid City Central quarterback Ryan Wetch fires a pass to Jace Anderson in the first half of the Cobblers' loss to O'Gorman Friday.

O’Gorman (2-4) opened the contest with its worst starting field position of the night, beginning at its own 8-yard line, but moved quickly down the field and scored after just seven plays on a 4-yard run by Maverick Jones. 

Central (1-5) went three-and-out on its first drive but a bobbled punt set up its opponent with first-and-10 at the opposing 11. Quarterback Bennett Dannenbring punched it in three plays later on a 1-yard keeper.

A tackle for loss by the Cobblers’ Will Paepke brought up a fourth-and-goal situation for the Knights at the 4, but Dannenbring hit David Alpers III in the end zone to make it 21-0 in the first quarter.

C3.jpg

Cobblers defensive lineman Will Paepke dives for a fumble in the first quarter of Friday night's loss to O'Gorman.

Dannenbring added a 3-yard touchdown pass to Ryland Satter before backup QB Hayden Groos found Satter for a 20-yard score on a two-play drive that started at the 29 following a Central fourth-and-inches run that fell short. Jones then punched in his second touchdown of the game from 1 yard out to make it 41-0 in the second quarter.

Central put together a strong drive before halftime for its only points of the contest. The Cobblers converted a pair of third downs on a 12-play, 70-yard drive that included two nine-yard pass completions from Wetch to Jaren Lensegrav and Darrow. The drive stalled, however, as a Wetch pass on third-and-four landed incomplete, resulting in a 25-yard field goal made by Jaxon Fairchild with 1:10 left in the frame.

The second-quarter clock ran out on O’Gorman, which ended up being its only possession that didn’t end with a touchdown.

“Everything that they just ran, we have repped on scout cards all week long, so I can’t tell you why, we defensively just didn’t show up tonight,” Cruce said. “And I can’t tell you why offensively we didn’t show up tonight.”

With a running clock in the second half, Dannenbring connected with Peyton Hage for an 8-yard touchdown in the third quarter to make it 48-3.

Wetch, on a third-and-nine pass from his own 27, was picked off by Henry Theobald, who returned it 54 yards to the house to give the Knights a 55-3 lead.

Groos added another score in the fourth quarter with an 8-yard keeper.

“We worked every single bit of that all week, over and over and over until we were blue in the face,” Cruce said. “So whatever it is, we’re just going to have to figure out a way to fix it.”

Central travels to East River next week for a meeting with No. 1 Harrisburg (6-0).

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Art created by Muhammad Ali to sell at auction

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Sept. 28
Local

Your Two Cents for Sept. 28

If you believe the government can design a chip, mix it into the Covid vaccine solution, have a needle suck it out and then inject it into you…

Your Two Cents for Sept. 29
Local

Your Two Cents for Sept. 29

It's interesting to note in Gov. Noem's statement regarding her conflict of interest meeting that she really didn't deny the allegations, but …

Watch Now: Related Video

Art created by Muhammad Ali to sell at auction

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News