O'Gorman offense unstoppable in 61-3 throttling of Central

There’s no doubt that O’Gorman won the battle over field position Friday night.
The Knights started five of their nine drives in enemy territory and two others from within their own 40 as they collected eight touchdowns on offense and one on defense in throttling Rapid City Central 61-3 in Class 11AAA action at O'Harra Stadium.
The Cobblers suffered their largest defeat of the season, and it marks the second time they’ve surrendered more than 60 points in a game.
“It was just some really bad calls by our coaching staff and some really bad decisions by players,” Central head coach Neal Cruce said. “Those were not planned, and those decisions have to be made more wisely by all of us.”
Starting quarterback Ryan Wetch played the entire game after missing last week’s contest and completed 13 of 34 passes for 92 yards and one interception. Lane Darrow ran for 15 yards on eight carries and added four receptions for 21 yards, while Aiden Mason picked up five catches 37 yards.
O’Gorman (2-4) opened the contest with its worst starting field position of the night, beginning at its own 8-yard line, but moved quickly down the field and scored after just seven plays on a 4-yard run by Maverick Jones.
Central (1-5) went three-and-out on its first drive but a bobbled punt set up its opponent with first-and-10 at the opposing 11. Quarterback Bennett Dannenbring punched it in three plays later on a 1-yard keeper.
A tackle for loss by the Cobblers’ Will Paepke brought up a fourth-and-goal situation for the Knights at the 4, but Dannenbring hit David Alpers III in the end zone to make it 21-0 in the first quarter.
Dannenbring added a 3-yard touchdown pass to Ryland Satter before backup QB Hayden Groos found Satter for a 20-yard score on a two-play drive that started at the 29 following a Central fourth-and-inches run that fell short. Jones then punched in his second touchdown of the game from 1 yard out to make it 41-0 in the second quarter.
Central put together a strong drive before halftime for its only points of the contest. The Cobblers converted a pair of third downs on a 12-play, 70-yard drive that included two nine-yard pass completions from Wetch to Jaren Lensegrav and Darrow. The drive stalled, however, as a Wetch pass on third-and-four landed incomplete, resulting in a 25-yard field goal made by Jaxon Fairchild with 1:10 left in the frame.
The second-quarter clock ran out on O’Gorman, which ended up being its only possession that didn’t end with a touchdown.
“Everything that they just ran, we have repped on scout cards all week long, so I can’t tell you why, we defensively just didn’t show up tonight,” Cruce said. “And I can’t tell you why offensively we didn’t show up tonight.”
With a running clock in the second half, Dannenbring connected with Peyton Hage for an 8-yard touchdown in the third quarter to make it 48-3.
Wetch, on a third-and-nine pass from his own 27, was picked off by Henry Theobald, who returned it 54 yards to the house to give the Knights a 55-3 lead.
Groos added another score in the fourth quarter with an 8-yard keeper.
“We worked every single bit of that all week, over and over and over until we were blue in the face,” Cruce said. “So whatever it is, we’re just going to have to figure out a way to fix it.”
Central travels to East River next week for a meeting with No. 1 Harrisburg (6-0).
