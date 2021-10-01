O'Gorman offense unstoppable in 61-3 throttling of Central

There’s no doubt that O’Gorman won the battle over field position Friday night.

The Knights started five of their nine drives in enemy territory and two others from within their own 40 as they collected eight touchdowns on offense and one on defense in throttling Rapid City Central 61-3 in Class 11AAA action at O'Harra Stadium.

The Cobblers suffered their largest defeat of the season, and it marks the second time they’ve surrendered more than 60 points in a game.

“It was just some really bad calls by our coaching staff and some really bad decisions by players,” Central head coach Neal Cruce said. “Those were not planned, and those decisions have to be made more wisely by all of us.”

Starting quarterback Ryan Wetch played the entire game after missing last week’s contest and completed 13 of 34 passes for 92 yards and one interception. Lane Darrow ran for 15 yards on eight carries and added four receptions for 21 yards, while Aiden Mason picked up five catches 37 yards.