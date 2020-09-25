O'Gorman rolls early past Cobblers

Schlimgen then threw touchdown passes of 22, 19 and 10 yards to put the Knights up 28-0 with eight minutes to play in the first half.

Central was bogged down by bad snaps in the first half. An early snap on its second drive placed the ball at its own 2 for an 18-yard loss, leading to a punt, and a snap that sailed over the head of 6-foot-6 quarterback Kohl Meisman was recovered at the 3 for a 15-yard loss, resulting in another punt. A third bad snap, which also flew over Meisman’s head, bounded into the end zone for a safety. On O’Gorman’s ensuing first-down play, Schlimgen tossed a 40-yard touchdown pass for a 37-point advantage.

The Cobblers were 0 for 6 on third down in the first half and collected just 15 total yards of offense

“We haven’t seen that problem since Week 1 versus Harrisburg. It completely disappeared and has not been here, not even in practice, until tonight,” Cruce said of the snapping issues. “It went away in the second half, but in the first half it was extremely costly, but we’re not getting down on (the center). He’s our guy, and we’re going to stick with him.”