O'Gorman rolls early past Cobblers

In the second quarter of Friday night’s clash between Rapid City Central and O’Gorman, Cobblers defensive back Micah Swallow stuck to a receiver as he made a break to the corner of the end zone, jumped the route and picked off the incoming football to keep a sixth touchdown pass by Knights quarterback Teegan Schlimgen off the books for the time being.
Schlimgen’s sixth score through the air came only minutes later as the senior signal caller lit up the Central defense in the first half, and snapping issues on the Cobblers’ offensive front proved harmful in their 51-8 loss in Class 11AAA action at O’Hara Stadium.
“Naturally, it’s all about momentum and energy, and we could not get any energy going,” Cobblers head coach Neal Cruce said. “There wasn’t any school today, it’s the homecoming game, there’s no hype surrounding that. It’s almost like there wasn’t a game tonight, and that’s just one of those things that COVID’s presenting, and we have to face that adversity.”
Swallow also intercepted a first-down pass from O’Gorman’s backup QB in the third quarter, where Lane Darrow’s 1-yard rushing touchdown gave Central its first and only score of the game. Darrow earned 81 yards in the second half as part of an 88-yard performance on 19 carries.
The Central (0-5) defense held strong on the opening drive, forcing a punt after one first down when Dawson Miller dragged down O’Gorman (2-3) running back Nate Ratzlaff for a 3-yard loss. But after the Cobblers went three-and-out, Schlimgen hit David Alpers from 20 yards out for his first score six minutes into the contest.
Schlimgen then threw touchdown passes of 22, 19 and 10 yards to put the Knights up 28-0 with eight minutes to play in the first half.
Central was bogged down by bad snaps in the first half. An early snap on its second drive placed the ball at its own 2 for an 18-yard loss, leading to a punt, and a snap that sailed over the head of 6-foot-6 quarterback Kohl Meisman was recovered at the 3 for a 15-yard loss, resulting in another punt. A third bad snap, which also flew over Meisman’s head, bounded into the end zone for a safety. On O’Gorman’s ensuing first-down play, Schlimgen tossed a 40-yard touchdown pass for a 37-point advantage.
The Cobblers were 0 for 6 on third down in the first half and collected just 15 total yards of offense
“We haven’t seen that problem since Week 1 versus Harrisburg. It completely disappeared and has not been here, not even in practice, until tonight,” Cruce said of the snapping issues. “It went away in the second half, but in the first half it was extremely costly, but we’re not getting down on (the center). He’s our guy, and we’re going to stick with him.”
Schlimgen was picked off by Swallow with 4:37 left in the second quarter but followed it up with a 15-yard touchdown pass to give his squad a 44-0 lead at halftime. He was subbed out in the third quarter after throwing four straight incompletions trying to go deep, and finished 13 of 24 in the air for 238 yards with six touchdowns and added 25 yards on the ground off six carries.
Following an 0-for-4 first half throwing the ball, Meisman completed an 11-yard pass to Swallow in the third quarter with a running clock before being picked off twice in the frame on back-to-back drives. He ended 1-for-10.
Darrow’s fourth-quarter touchdown capped off a 12-play, 66-yard drive where he also had two running spurts of 11 yards and another one for 16. The Cobblers earned 135 yards on offense.
The Knights, who finished with 418 offensive yards, tallied one more score when backup QB Peyton Hage ran up the middle for an 86-yard rushing touchdown.
Central will face Rapid City Stevens next week at O’Hara Stadium.
“The outside noise and that stuff, all the extras, it’s got to go,” Cruce said. “We have to focus on the game of football, and playing against our rival.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!