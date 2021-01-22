O'Gorman rolls past Central girls

The Sioux Falls O'Gorman girls' basketball team dominated every facet of the game and ran past the Rapid City Central Cobblers 66-27 Friday night at Naasz Gymnasium.

O'Gorman held the Cobblers to just 11 first-half points and led by as much as 41 in the fourth quarter.

"It was one of those games where we couldn't ever get into any kind of flow," Central head coach Allan Bertram said. "They (O'Gorman) shot 20 free throws in the first half to our zero. When you are down 20 free throws in the first half, that is not good. I'm not saying it is the officials fault, it's us as a defense. That takes all the flow out."

It was a tough start for the Raiders, who were 5-of-25 shooting in the first half and committed 12 turnovers.

Still, Central only trailed 7-5 with three minutes remaining in the first quarter. O'Gorman's full-court press started to bother the Cobblers and the Lady Knights ran off 11 straight points to close the quarter for an 18-5 lead.

It was more of the same in the second. O'Gorman outscored Central 10-2 in the first three minutes and never looked back. After two straight baskets by the cobblers' Josie Hill, the Knights closed the final three minutes on a 9-0 run and led 37-11 at halftime.