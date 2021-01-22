O'Gorman rolls past Central girls

The Sioux Falls O'Gorman girls' basketball team dominated every facet of the game and ran past the Rapid City Central Cobblers 66-27 Friday night at Naasz Gymnasium.
O'Gorman held the Cobblers to just 11 first-half points and led by as much as 41 in the fourth quarter.
"It was one of those games where we couldn't ever get into any kind of flow," Central head coach Allan Bertram said. "They (O'Gorman) shot 20 free throws in the first half to our zero. When you are down 20 free throws in the first half, that is not good. I'm not saying it is the officials fault, it's us as a defense. That takes all the flow out."
It was a tough start for the Raiders, who were 5-of-25 shooting in the first half and committed 12 turnovers.
Still, Central only trailed 7-5 with three minutes remaining in the first quarter. O'Gorman's full-court press started to bother the Cobblers and the Lady Knights ran off 11 straight points to close the quarter for an 18-5 lead.
It was more of the same in the second. O'Gorman outscored Central 10-2 in the first three minutes and never looked back. After two straight baskets by the cobblers' Josie Hill, the Knights closed the final three minutes on a 9-0 run and led 37-11 at halftime.
Other than a 3-pointer by senior Jordon Heckert, Hill was the Central offense in the first half with eight points. Isabelle Moore had 11 first-half points for O'Gorman.
The Lady Knights continued to dominate the game in the third, leading 51-18, but the Cobblers showed some signs of life late, with a three-point play by newcomer Allison Richards and two straight lay-ins by Morgan Sullivan.
Still, it was all O'Gorman as the Lady Knights led 55-22 going into the fourth.
Both teams began to clear the benches early in the fourth as the Knights led by as much as 41 ppoints.
O'Gorman had four players score in double figures, led by Moore and Hannah Ronsiek with 15 points each, Raegen Reilly with 11 points and Bergen Reilly with 10 points. The Lady Knights were 20-of-49 from the field (4-of-15 3-pointers) and 22-of-32 from the free-throw line.
Central was led by Hill with 10 points. The Cobblers shot just 19 percent from the field (10-of-52), hitting 1-of-15 3-pointers and 6-of-11 free throws. O'Gorman held a 48-31 rebounding edge and forced 21 Central turnovers.
"Defensively, I thought they (O'Gorman) did a really good job disrupting our ball movement," Bertram said. "They did a good job of jumping our passing lanes and made it difficult for us to get into spots. I thought we did a good job of getting the ball into the post, we just didn't finish. When you are playing a team our kids know is really good and you coming away empty on possession you should be scoring, that affects you."
O'Gorman, 8-2, is at Rapid City Stevens Saturday afternoon, while Central, 5-5, hosts Sioux Falls Roosevelt, which lost 61-49 to Stevens.
"It is one of those nights where not a lot of things went our way. You just have to chuck it up, throw it in the garbage and come back and get better (Saturday)," Bertram said.