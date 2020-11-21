O'Gorman, SF Christian, Northwestern win volleyball titles

Sioux Falls O'Gorman completed an unbeaten season with a four-set win over Huron in the Class AA State Volleyball title match in Brookings.
The Lady Knights were in control in all three of their wins, stopping the No. 3 Tigers 25-15, 25-17, 20-25 and 25-18.
Bergen Reilly led O'Gorman, 26-0, with 12 kills, seven assists and 10 digs. Raegen Reilly added nine kills, 24 assists and 11 digs.
Brooke Schiltz had 11 kills and 10 digs for Huron, 18-5, while Tenley Buddenhagen added eight kills and 34 assists.
Third Place
SIOUX FALLS WASHINGTON 3, SIOUX FALLS ROOSEVELT 2: The Warriors built a 2-0 lead but had to go five sets to hold off the Rough Riders in the AA third-place match, 25-10, 25-19, 23-25, 22-25 and 15-10.
Ellie Walker had 20 kills and nine digs for Washington, with Sydni Schetnan adding 17 kills. Maddie Paulsen and Mya Vandrovec both had seven kills for Roosevelt.
Fifth Place
WATERTOWN 3, ABERDEEN CENTRAL 0: The 2019 champion Arrows closed strong with the three-set win over the Golden Eagles, 25-22, 25-23 and 25-17.
Jadyn Hoftiezer led Watertown with 14 kills and 13 digs, with Brooklyn Kusler pacing Aberdeen Central with 13 kills and 15 digs.
Seventh Place
BRANDON VALLEY 3, HARRISBURG 2: The Lynx captured the 7th place trophy with a hard-fought win over the Tigers, 20-25, 25-23, 25-20, 21-25 and 15-11.
Taylor Stemen had 13 kills for Brandon Valley and Liz Kopp added 45 assists, while Abby Meister had 20 kills and 24 digs for Harrisburg.
Class A
Championship
SIOUX FALLS CHRISTIAN 3, DAKOTA VALLEY 0: For the second straight season, the Chargers toppled the Panthers for the Class A title, 25-19, 25-18 and 25-12.
With the win, Sioux Falls Christian, 28-1, won its fourth straight state championship and 10th in the last 14 years.
Abby Glanzer led the Chargers with 19 kills, with Kelsi Heard adding 28 assists and six digs.
Rachel Rosenquist lead Dakota Valley, 17-6, with eight kills and 12 digs, and Logan Miller added 19 assists.
Third Place
PARKER 3, HAMLIN 0: The Pheasants dominated the first two sets and earned the third-place trophy with the three-set win, 25-16, 25-17 and 25-23.
Shelby Lang led Parker with 11 digs and 16 digs, with Cierra Mohr dishing out 28 assists.
Ashtyn Abraham had eight kills and 19 digs for Hamlin.
Class B
NORTHWESTERN 3, WARNER 1: The Wildcats overcame a second-set stumble to win its second straight state title, 25-14, 22-25, 25-19 and 25-18.
It was a rematch of the 2018 state title game, a four-set win over Northwestern.
Sydney Schell led the Wildcats, 29-1, with 21 kills, 20 digs and three assists, with Hannah Schentel adding 11 kills and 18 digs. Brooklinn Halvorson added 35 assists and 12 digs.
Jennifer Aman had a huge match for Warner, 24-2 (both losses to Northwestern), with 28 kills, while Ava Nilsson added 40 assists and 11 digs.
Third Place
CHESTER AREA 3, COLMAN-EGAN 2: The Flyers rallied from a 2-1 deficit to win the third place game, 13-25, 25-22, 23-25, 25-15 and 15-12.
Breckyn Ewoldt led the Flyers with 22 kills, with Kenna Brown adding 44 assists and 28 digs.
Olivia Baumberger led Colman-Egan with 19 kills and 14 digs.
Fifth Place
FAULKTON AREA 3, BRIDGEWATER-EMERY 0: The Trojans ran past the Huskies for the fifth-place title, 25-19, 25-16 and 25-18.
Peyton Melius led Faulkton Area with 20 kills and Julia Weber had 10 kills for Bridgewater-Emery.
Seventh Place
HITCHCOCK-TULARE 3, CORSICA-STICKNEY 1: The Lady Patriots earned a hard-fought win to capture seventh, 25-13, 25-15, 24-26, 28-26.
Dannyn Peterson and Kaitlyn Schroeder had 12 kills each for Hitchcock-Tulare, with Raven Barse leading Corsica-Stickney wth 13 kills.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!