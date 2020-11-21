O'Gorman, SF Christian, Northwestern win volleyball titles

Sioux Falls O'Gorman completed an unbeaten season with a four-set win over Huron in the Class AA State Volleyball title match in Brookings.

The Lady Knights were in control in all three of their wins, stopping the No. 3 Tigers 25-15, 25-17, 20-25 and 25-18.

Bergen Reilly led O'Gorman, 26-0, with 12 kills, seven assists and 10 digs. Raegen Reilly added nine kills, 24 assists and 11 digs.

Brooke Schiltz had 11 kills and 10 digs for Huron, 18-5, while Tenley Buddenhagen added eight kills and 34 assists.

Third Place

SIOUX FALLS WASHINGTON 3, SIOUX FALLS ROOSEVELT 2: The Warriors built a 2-0 lead but had to go five sets to hold off the Rough Riders in the AA third-place match, 25-10, 25-19, 23-25, 22-25 and 15-10.

Ellie Walker had 20 kills and nine digs for Washington, with Sydni Schetnan adding 17 kills. Maddie Paulsen and Mya Vandrovec both had seven kills for Roosevelt.

Fifth Place

WATERTOWN 3, ABERDEEN CENTRAL 0: The 2019 champion Arrows closed strong with the three-set win over the Golden Eagles, 25-22, 25-23 and 25-17.