Ohio ends South Dakota's LLWS run 5-2

Ohio manager Ken Coomer has been coaching for over 28 years. He spent the last three coaching Oden and said he is an all-star personality.

"He's just one of those kids. You ask him to do something and he does it," he said. "It has just been a great year for Cooper."

Ohio jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the second against Sioux Falls starter Maddux Munson. With runners on first and second and one out, Oden hit a single that right fielder Gunner Alfson bobbled, allowing a run to score.

Krew Brown loaded the bases with a bunt single, setting up a bases-clearing single from Levi Smith. The four runs in the inning were the first given up by South Dakota in the whole tournament.

South Dakota responded with a run in the third. Ohio tacked on an insurance run in the fifth on an RBI single by Maddox Jones.

"That kid today, Oden, threw a great game. He was pretty dialed in on his locations," South Dakota manager Mike Gorsett said. "His fastball is not overpowering but when you throw so many off-speed pitches and then throw that fastball, it really ties guys up."

MICHIGAN 2, HAWAII 1: Cameron Thorning hit a two-run homer and struck out seven over 3 ⅓ innings as Michigan moves on to the Little League World Series title game..