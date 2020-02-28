Oilers battle back to beat Rush

With the final month of the ECHL season quickly approaching, the Rapid City Rush looked to get some momentum going as it kicked off a three-game weekend series with the Tulsa Oilers.
The first game of the weekend started off the way the Rush would’ve wanted but didn’t end that way as the Oilers fell behind early, before battling back to earn a 6-3 victory over Rapid City Friday night at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
The Rush got the scoring started in the fifth minute of the first period when Stephane Legault took a pass from Tyler Coulter and beat Tulsa’s Devin Williams for the early lead.
Less than three minutes later, the Oilers tied the game on a goal from Danny Moynihan, assisted by Ryan Tesink and Hunter Drew.
The scoring would end there for both teams in the first period, despite the fact that Tulsa outshot Rapid City 16-7 in the opening 20 minutes of action.
The Rush wasted little time in the second regaining the lead as Dane Birks lit the lamp on assists from Eric Israel and Tanner Karty at the 2:17 mark of the period.
You have free articles remaining.
A little over 10 minutes later, Rapid City made it 3-1 when Peter Quenneville found the back of the net on assists from Coulter and Keeghan Howdeshell.
From there, however, the Oilers would take over the game on both ends of the ice, starting with a power-play goal from Adam Pleskach in the 17th minute on assists from Miles Liberati and Brent Gates.
Charlie Sampair tied the game for Tulsa at 3-all in the 18th minute on assists from Drew and Moynihan.
The Oilers gained their first lead of the game in the 11th minute of the third on Pleskach’s second goal of the contest.
Liberati added to the lead in the 17th minute and Moynihan scored his second goal in the 19th minute to put the game away.
Tulsa was the aggressor on the offensive end for most of the game, outshooting Rapid City 39-24 in the contest.
Williams took the win for the Oilers, while Tyler Parks lost in the net for the Rush after giving up five goals.
Rapid City (27-22-5-1) and Tulsa (26-25-6-1) will play again tonight at 7:05 p.m., before closing out the weekend series Sunday at 4:05 p.m.