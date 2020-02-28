Oilers battle back to beat Rush

With the final month of the ECHL season quickly approaching, the Rapid City Rush looked to get some momentum going as it kicked off a three-game weekend series with the Tulsa Oilers.

The first game of the weekend started off the way the Rush would’ve wanted but didn’t end that way as the Oilers fell behind early, before battling back to earn a 6-3 victory over Rapid City Friday night at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.

The Rush got the scoring started in the fifth minute of the first period when Stephane Legault took a pass from Tyler Coulter and beat Tulsa’s Devin Williams for the early lead.

Less than three minutes later, the Oilers tied the game on a goal from Danny Moynihan, assisted by Ryan Tesink and Hunter Drew.

The scoring would end there for both teams in the first period, despite the fact that Tulsa outshot Rapid City 16-7 in the opening 20 minutes of action.

The Rush wasted little time in the second regaining the lead as Dane Birks lit the lamp on assists from Eric Israel and Tanner Karty at the 2:17 mark of the period.

A little over 10 minutes later, Rapid City made it 3-1 when Peter Quenneville found the back of the net on assists from Coulter and Keeghan Howdeshell.