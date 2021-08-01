Old School Is Still Cool: Keeping Throwback Culture Alive and Well in Sturgis

Going where vintage is celebrated, not just tolerated

Sasha Haleta is the man behind the vintage machines at Sasha’s Cycles of Sturgis. As a teenager growing up in the sticks of eastern South Dakota, Sasha got into motorcycling by buying beat-up Hondas and Yamahas, fixing them up and then selling them for a profit until he saved up enough to buy himself a Harley.

Motorcycles have always been a big part of Sasha’s life, but seven years ago, he attended his first AMA swap meet and something just clicked. Shortly after, he quit his day job and began refurbishing vintage parts and motorcycles full time, selling his work through an online platform.

Online business was going well for Sasha, he was selling parts as far away as Australia and bikes as far as Japan, but something didn’t feel quite right. In his hometown, no one really got it. No one understood vintage fever. Sasha recalls a time when he rode to the gas station on an older chopper that may have had rust on the springer front end, and received weird looks for it. Just over a year ago, he and his wife, Lindsay, made the decision to move their business to Sturgis.

“We decided that we’re going to go where we’re celebrated, not where we’re tolerated,” said Sasha.