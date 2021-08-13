Olivia Kieffer commits to USD for basketball

Despite just finishing up her sophomore basketball season last spring for Rapid City Christian, the time was now for Olivia Kieffer to make her college decision.
Friday, Kieffer committed to play for the University of South Dakota basketball program. Her decision was first announced on Twitter by her AAU program, SD Attack.
“It was the right time for me. I am super excited to just enjoy high school basketball and high school volleyball, to just get to play and not worry about making a college decision or having the pressure of that decision looming over me,” Kieffer told the Journal early Friday night. “I can now truly enjoy the high school (experience).”
Kieffer, entering her junior year, was awarded Class A Second Team honors after averaging 22.6 points, 7.6 assists and 6.5 rebounds per game while shooting 46% from the floor during the Comets' 2020-21 campaign. She led Rapid City Christian to a 12-9 record and a first-round playoff appearance.
Kieffer said she chose USD because of the program's success and the culture, as well as the players. She also liked that Vermillion is a close enough drive for her and her family to make. She will join Rapid City Stevens alumna Kyah Watson on the team, while Stevens graduate Mason Archambault is also a member of the USD men’s basketball squad.
“I really loved the USD program. There were other schools, but this was the right decision for me,” she said.
Kieffer said this was timeline to commit to a school, and it has been for a while. Playing AAU ball with SD Attack certainly helped her get ready to make this decision.
“I’m getting better playing AAU, and getting to play with different girls and playing against different girls was helpful,” she said. “It helps me to prepare for higher level basketball.”
As the oldest of Joe and Elizabeth Kieffer’s four children, Joe, also the Lady Comet head basketball coach, said everything has been a new experience going through the recruiting process. It wasn’t a burden, he added, but the stress was out there and he could see it weighing on his daughter as they got further into it. Although it is early, he said it was a good decision for her.
“I am proud of her to make the decision on her own and take the pressure off of her so she can settle in and really enjoy normal life and continue to work hard with the two teams that she is on with volleyball and basketball, and even if she runs some track,” Joe Kieffer said. “She can have the free mental space to operate and have fun and be the best teammate that she can be.”
A starter for the Lady Comets since eighth grade, it is no surprise that she said playing Division I basketball has always been her dream and goal.
The Coyotes are coming off a 19-6 season that also included the Summit League Tournament title and NCAA Tournament bid. USD has have earned four NCAA Tournament berths in it's program history.
“I’ve known for a long time that this is what I’ve wanted to do,” she said. “Just loving the culture and atmosphere they have there and how I think I would fit, it was just pretty clear that this was a good fit for me. It is something I have wanted and something I have worked hard for, for a while.”
With two years left in high school, Kieffer said her signing isn’t like she has reached the pinnacle, but it encourages her to keep going and keep working as hard as she has.
“I just have to keep doing the same things I have been doing and not be satisfied with where I am,” she said.
Joe Kieffer said her signing makes things more exciting for the RCCH program as well for the next two seasons. He said she will likely have a bit of a different role, even this season, as she had the last few years.
“Our girls have worked hard this summer and have really improved,” he said. “Olivia will play some one for us, but she will play a lot of two. I think she can settle in and lead our team on many different levels. It is just going to get better and better for us as a team.”
Speaking as her coach and father, Joe Kieffer said Olivia has been a good role model for the younger players, including running camps over the summer. He said she is known throughout the community and has really fostered that, trying to be the best teammate.
“She has a great work ethic and that speaks volumes for the kind of the character of the kid that she is,” he said. “I can speak for Elizabeth as well, Olivia has really paid the price and time. She is well deserving of this. As parents we feel blessed and just thank God for the opportunity she is getting.”
Journal sportswriter Matt Case also contributed to this story.