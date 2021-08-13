Olivia Kieffer commits to USD

Rapid City Christian junior Olivia Kieffer committed to play basketball at the University of South Dakota on Friday.
Kieffer, entering her junior year, was awarded Class A Second Team honors after averaging 22.6 points, 7.6 assists and 6.5 rebounds per game while shooting 46% from the floor during the Comets' 2020-21 campaign. She led RC Christian to a 12-9 record and a first-round playoff appearance.
She's the first West River athlete to commit to USD women's basketball since Rapid City Stevens alumna Kyah Watson.
Matt Case
Sports Reporter
