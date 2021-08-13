 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Olivia Kieffer commits to USD
breaking alert top story
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Olivia Kieffer commits to USD

{{featured_button_text}}
121320-bball-015.JPG

In this Dec. 12, 2020 file photo, Rapid City Christian's Olivia Kieffer (center) dribbles in to make a basket against Philip at Hart Ranch.

 Grace Pritchett / Journal Staff, File

Rapid City Christian junior Olivia Kieffer committed to play basketball at the University of South Dakota on Friday.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Kieffer, entering her junior year, was awarded Class A Second Team honors after averaging 22.6 points, 7.6 assists and 6.5 rebounds per game while shooting 46% from the floor during the Comets' 2020-21 campaign. She led RC Christian to a 12-9 record and a first-round playoff appearance.

She's the first West River athlete to commit to USD women's basketball since Rapid City Stevens alumna Kyah Watson.

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News