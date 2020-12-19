Olivia Kieffer drops 41, scores 1,000th career point

MITCHELL 50, RAPID CITY STEVENS 49: Kaden Lemer and Charles Christensen reached double figures as the Raiders lost a close contest to the Kernels.

Christensen finished with a team-high 15 points on 6 of 14 shooting while Lemer earned 14 points on 5 of 13 shooting and collected nine rebounds for Stevens (1-3).

The Raiders play again Jan. 2 at home against Rapid City Central.

HOT SPRINGS 63, HILL CITY 50 (OT): Braden Grill tallied 15 points as the the visiting Bison defeated the Rangers by 13 in overtime.

Benny Benson added 11 points for Hot Springs (1-0), while Brandon Ramirez led Hill City (0-3) with 21 points.

The Bison host Spearfish on Jan. 2, while the Rangers travel to Newell on Dec. 30.

WINNER 65, SULLY BUTTES 40: The Warriors committed just four turnovers in their 25-point win over the Chargers on Saturday.

Brady Fritz led all scorers with 27 points on 12 of 22 shooting and added three steals. Blake Volmer picked up 14 points on 6 of 11 shooting and Jackson Vesely chipped in seven points and nine rebounds.

Winner (3-1) travels to Bon Homme on Dec. 29.