Olivia Kieffer drops 41, scores 1,000th career point

Olivia Kieffer scored more points than all of Lyman on Friday, tallying 41 as the Rapid City Christian girls basketball team crushed the Raiders 85-28 at Hart Ranch.
Kieffer, a sophomore, notched her 1,000th career point as well and picked up nine assists, nine steals and seven rebounds for the Lady Comets. Alexa Ham added 18 points, Savannah Armendariz earned 10 points and Morgan Swarthout collected seven assists.
RC Christian (1-1) plays St. Thomas More on the road Jan. 2.
WALL 61, HARDING COUNTY 45: Ava Dinger scored 20 points as the Lady Eagles topped the Ranchers at home Saturday afternoon.
Dinger went 8 of 15 shooting for Wall (3-0), while Lilly Wagner added 10 points and Paige Kjerstad hauled in 10 rebounds.
The Lady Eagles travel to Belle Fourche (4-0) Jan. 2, while Harding County (1-3) hosts Edgemont (1-2) Dec. 30.
HILL CITY 61, HOT SPRINGS 11: Allison Clemetson scored 12 points and Whitney Edwards recorded a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds as the Rangers blew out the Lady Bison.
Hill City (2-1) hosts St. Thomas More at 6 p.m. Tuesday, while Hot Springs (0-2) plays Spearfish at home Jan. 2.
HERREID/SELBY AREA 60, MOBRIDGE-POLLOCK 43: The Lady Tigers got 14 points from its bench in its 17-point loss to the Wolverines on Saturday.
Maya Nobles led Mobridge-Pollock (0-3) with nine points off three 3-pointers, while Landyn Henderson and Reagan Weisbeck added eight points each. The Lady Tigers shot 37% from the floor.
Mobridge-Pollock travels to Ellendale, North Dakota for an out-of-state matchup Dec. 29.
NEW UNDERWOOD 50, FAITH 34: Avery Heinart tallied 20 points and Holliday Thorton added 15 as the Tigers beat the Lady Longhorns on Saturday.
Thorton scored all of her points off five made 3-pointers, and Cerington Jones grabbed seven rebounds for New Underwood (3-1).
Aiyana Byrd led Faith (0-2) with 14 points and Ariah Engel added eight points.
The Tigers host Rapid City Christian on Jan. 5, while the Lady Londhorns play Dupree at home on Tuesday.
SOUTH BORDER 45, MCINTOSH 14: The Tigers managed just 14 points in their loss Saturday at the Mobridge Classic.
Chloe Sandland led McIntosh (0-2) with seven points.
The Tigers play again Jan. 2 at Newell.
BENNETT COUNTY 60, LYMAN 55: The Lady Warriors edged the Raiders by five points on Saturday.
No other information was available.
Bennett County (1-1) plays Lead-Deadwood on the road Monday, while Lyman (1-4) plays Huron at the Huron Classic on Dec. 29.
ABERDEEN CENTRAL 57, STURGIS 27: The Scoopers lost their third straight game in a 30-point defeat to the Golden Eagles on Saturday.
No other information was available.
Sturgis (1-3) plays at Rapid City Central at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
PIERRE T.F. RIGGS 57, SPEARFISH 32: The Spartans suffered a 25-point loss to the Governors on Saturday.
No other information was available.
Spearfish (0-3) travels to Hot Springs on Jan. 2.
Boys Basketball
RAPID CITY CENTRAL 71, HURON 59: Julian and Micah Swallow has 20-point performances Saturday as the Cobblers beat the host Tigers.
Julian Swallow finished with a game-high 23 points and went 4-for-8 on 3-pointers, while Micah Swallow was close behind with 22 points and added 11 rebounds for a double-double. Kohl Meisman earned 16 points on 8 of 12 shooting and collected nine rebounds for Central (2-1), which shot 52% from the floor.
The Cobblers host Sturgis at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
MITCHELL 50, RAPID CITY STEVENS 49: Kaden Lemer and Charles Christensen reached double figures as the Raiders lost a close contest to the Kernels.
Christensen finished with a team-high 15 points on 6 of 14 shooting while Lemer earned 14 points on 5 of 13 shooting and collected nine rebounds for Stevens (1-3).
The Raiders play again Jan. 2 at home against Rapid City Central.
HOT SPRINGS 63, HILL CITY 50 (OT): Braden Grill tallied 15 points as the the visiting Bison defeated the Rangers by 13 in overtime.
Benny Benson added 11 points for Hot Springs (1-0), while Brandon Ramirez led Hill City (0-3) with 21 points.
The Bison host Spearfish on Jan. 2, while the Rangers travel to Newell on Dec. 30.
WINNER 65, SULLY BUTTES 40: The Warriors committed just four turnovers in their 25-point win over the Chargers on Saturday.
Brady Fritz led all scorers with 27 points on 12 of 22 shooting and added three steals. Blake Volmer picked up 14 points on 6 of 11 shooting and Jackson Vesely chipped in seven points and nine rebounds.
Winner (3-1) travels to Bon Homme on Dec. 29.
PIERRE T.F. RIGGS 79, SPEARFISH 51: Trey Wood scored 11 points as the Spartans fell to the Governors on Saturday.
Peyton Millis and Tony Serrano each tallied seven points for Spearfish (0-4), which will play Hot Springs on the road Jan. 2.
MCINTOSH 58, SOUTH BORDER 46: Zach Bertolotto dropped 32 points as the Tigers picked up a victory.
Carson Bailey scored 16 points and Clayton Brownotter added 10 points for McIntosh (1-0), which will play in the Huron Classic on Dec. 30.
STRASBURG-ZEELAND 62, TIMBER LAKE 57: Hank Kraft notched 23 points as the Panthers fell in the Mobridge Classic on Saturday.
Chazz Gabe earned 10 points for Timber Lake (2-2), and Brandt Ducheneaux chipped in eight points.
The Panthers play at Lyman on Dec. 30.
MOBRIDGE-POLLOCK 58, SELBY AREA 38: Bryston Goehring scored 20 points as the Tigers moved to 3-0 on the season with the win.
Zane Reinert earned 12 points and Cayden Eisemann added 10 points for Mobridge-Pollock.
The Tigers travel to Ellendale, North Dakota for an out-of-state matchup Dec. 29.
Gymnastics
The Rapid City Central and Rapid City Stevens gymnastics teams finished 11th and 12th out of 12 teams Saturday at the Jill McCormick Invitational.
Ciara Sieveke had the best performance for the Cobblers, placing tied for 14th out of 54 with a 9.000 in the floor exercise.
Zoe Sudbeck was the only gymnast for Stevens for all-around score, finishing 26th out 28 with a 28.7.
Wrestling
Madison Invitational
Rapid City Stevens finished fourth out of eight schools at the Madison Invitational with a score of 149.5
Jack Schoenhard won the 113-pound division, and Logan Graf took home the 120-pound title.
Brookings Invitational
Sturgis won the Brookings Invitational with a score of 210.5, edging out Tea Area by 26.5 and beating out six other schools.
Kelton Olson (132), Wren Jacobs (160) and Reese Jacobs (170) all won their weight-class divisions.
Rapid City Central placed third with a 169.0 score. Cael Larson won the 138-pound division.
Spearfish placed sixth with a score of 137.0, getting victories from Oakley Blakeman (145) and Max Sailor (152) in their weight divisions.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!