Olivia Kieffer excited to represent South Dakota, signs NLI with Coyotes

Joe Kieffer said he and his wife Elizabeth have always wanted their children to go farther in sports than they did, and that their daughter has done that.

Olivia Kieffer, Rapid City Christian’s standout basketball player, signed her National Letter of Intent on Tuesday to continue her athletic career at the University of South Dakota, becoming the first student-athlete from the school to join a Division I program.

“It’s really hard to put into words this many years of hard work, but it’s really special,” said Joe Kieffer, who is also the head coach of the Lady Comets basketball team. “What we want for all our kids is to be the best versions of themselves, and it’s fun to watch her because she excels on the athletic fields, but she’s such a better person.”

Olivia Kieffer, who is set to open her senior campaign less than 200 points away from eclipsing 2,000 for her high school tenure, was drawn to the Coyotes because of her desire to represent the Mount Rushmore State on the hardwood.

“It’s really special. It’s been a lot of years of hard work, and it’s all culminated today,” she said. “I just always thought it’d be really special to represent South Dakota and get to play in South Dakota. I just really liked the culture that they had.”

Olivia Kieffer made her verbal commitment to the Coyotes early, announcing her intentions ahead of her junior season in August 2021, but after former head coach Dawn Plitzuweit departed the team in April, fresh off the program’s first-ever Sweet 16 appearance, for the head coaching job at West Virginia, Joe Kieffer asked his daughter if she wanted to rethink her decision.

Olivia Kieffer stood firm, however, as USD’s new coach, Kayla Karius, recruited her when she was at Drake.

“They already had a relationship, so it wasn’t like we were starting over with a new relationship at that point,” Joe Kieffer said. “I asked her, ‘Do we start this over again?’ because she had already verbally committed, and she said ‘Nope. I still feel very comfortable with coach Kayla and I think it’s still where I want to go.’”

Olivia Kieffer, who also considered South Dakota State, said South Dakota has remained the place for her since she first committed over 15 months ago.

“I was just really sure that that’s where I wanted to be,” she said. “And I still am super excited and sure that I’m supposed to be there.”

She added that being relatively close to home was also important to her, given the relationship she has with her family.

“That’s a big thing for me, too, because I’m really close with my brothers and my parents,” she said. “And I want to be somewhat close.”

Joe Kieffer said he’s not sure if he’s ready for his daughter to leave the house yet, but he’s thrilled that Olivia can be only six hours away from Rapid City and still compete at a mid-major program.

“At the end of the day, I think she really genuinely wants to represent the state of South Dakota. She wants to be as close to her family and still have a high-level school that she can be at,” he said. “We didn’t take the time to go out to every single other school, but we had visited USD numerous times, and I think that sealed it. She felt like that was the right spot.”