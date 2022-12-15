Olivia Kieffer’s 27 points, 10 steals power Lady Comets to LNI semifinals

Olivia Kieffer took a back seat when it came to pulling down rebounds Thursday afternoon in the Lakota Nation Invitational at Summit Arena.

The University of the South Dakota commit only grabbed four, but she more than made up for it swiping the ball from her opponents’ hands, collecting 10 steals to go along with a game-high 27 points as Rapid City Christian topped Little Wound 68-39 to advance to the semifinals of the Oceti Sakowin bracket.

Christian will face the winner of Dupree-Red Cloud (5 p.m. Thursday tipoff) at 3:30 p.m. Friday for a spot in the LNI championship game. The Lady Comets fell 38-35 to Custer in the quarterfinals last year.

“It’s super exciting,” said Kieffer, who knocked down five 3-pointers. “It was definitely a hard loss last year, so it’s super fun to still be playing in the main gym this year and be moving on.”

The Lady Comets (3-0) racked up 23 steals as a team, benefiting heavily from the full-court press. They forced 26 turnovers and held the Lady Mustangs (1-3) to 30.2% shooting from the floor. Alexa Ham added 15 points for Christian, and Hayden Thorton, returning to her starting role, picked up five steals.

Taiya Pourier and Angeliyah Big Boy led Little Wound with 13 points apiece, Lalanni Janis pulled down 12 rebounds along with seven points.

“We want to win the possession game. We really try to do that, so the press that we did got us quite a few more possessions, got us more shots,” Lady Comets head coach Joe Kieffer said. “It’s not always pretty, but we want more possessions and more shots. We’re deeper, so they were very tired and we just wanted to keep coming at them.”

Kieffer tallied 11 of her squad’s first 18 points, including a stretch of seven straight she capped off with a steal and fastbreak layup and 3-pointer, as the Lady Comets raced ahead 15-3 through the first four and a half minutes of the contest. She drilled another 3 and Ham completed a 3-point play off a transition bucket on back-to-back possessions to fuel a 9-0 run that stretched Christian’s lead above 20 at 27-6 with 7:33 to play in the first half.

Kieffer drilled another 3 and Brynn Casey joined her with a shot from deep before the Lady Mustangs strung together 11 straight points, including a 3 from Pourier, who closed out the first half with a buzzer-beating transition layup, to cut their deficit to 15 at intermission.

Christian halted Little Wound’s momentum to start the second half, as a 3-point play from Kieffer at the 14-minute mark gave her 20 for the game, followed by back-to-back buckets from Ham.

Pourier drained an NBA-range 3-pointer from the top of the key later in the half, but her deep shot was answered with a 19-8 stretch from the Lady Comets to push their lead above 30 in the final minute and close out their third straight victory by at least 20 points to start the season.

“We’ve had the opportunity to get people in and out,” Olivia Kieffer said. “So I think we all still feel super fresh, which is awesome.”