Omaha Beef too strong for shorthanded Marshals

After a tumultuous week off the field, the Rapid City Marshals fell short in a 44-25 loss to the Omaha Beef in their home finale Monday at Summit Arena.

Rapid City cut its deficit to 28-19 with 7 minutes and 17 seconds to play in the third quarter, but self-inflicted errors and a lack of offensive prowess proved costly for the shorthanded Marshals squad.

“We were just inconsistent,” Dudley said. “The defense played their asses off tonight, but offensively we just couldn’t get it done.”

The Beef (6-3) held the Marshals (2-7) to 99 yards of total offense and just 40 yards from scrimmage in the second half.

“Part of that is what’s been going on and part of it was the things they forced,” Dudley said. “At the end of the day, I’m O.K. with the performance, and if we cleaned up the mistakes it could’ve been totally different.”

On Thursday, Rapid City lost its starting quarterback Jake Johnson, and Efi Eyo, who joined the team two weeks ago, stepped in under center. Eyo completed 7 of 22 passes for 65 yards and two touchdowns with a pair of interceptions.

Eyo said it was difficult learning the offense in just two weeks, but did not make excuses for the way things panned out.

“It’s been tough,” Eyo said. “We’ve had a lot of guys coming in to put a team together, but we have a good group of guys and we have to keep coming together. We have one more game and still have a shot at the playoffs. We just have to bear down and try to beat a good team. This was one of the best teams in the league tonight too.”

Rapid City opened the game with a pick six, which Omaha’s Taylor Hawkins returned for a 12-yard touchdown. The Marshals also surrendered a kickoff return for a touchdown by the Beef’s Deshawn Jones at the end of the first half.

Those non-offensive touchdowns allowed the Beef to run away with the game down the stretch.

Defensively, the Marshals held their ground. Rapid City surrendered 189 yards of Omaha offense. The Beef garnered just 18 yards rushing on 15 carries.

Defensive end Cory Henry played a big role in stopping the run and getting to the quarterback.

“He played like a man that was suspended three days ago and really got after it after that,” Dudley said.

Henry said Rapid City stood strong up front but the loss of defensive back L'Herisson Fontilisse Jr. and costly penalties hurt the team in the end.

“We played good as a unit and did what we could,” Henry said. “The defensive line played strong. We were just killing ourselves with mental mistakes, but as a defense I think we played strong.”

On the second play of the game, Omaha’s Hawkins intercepted Eyo and scampered in the end zone to give his team a 7-0 lead with 12:48 left in the opening quarter.

Two plays later, Eyo found Zeccheus Roberson down the middle for a 31-yard touchdown pass to cut the Marshal’s deficit to 7-6 with 10:57 left in the first after a missed extra point.

Rapid City had an opportunity to take the lead with a field-goal try with 11:47 to play in the second quarter, but Melissa Strother’s 23-yard attempt was blocked. Omaha capitalized on the opportunity on a 41-yard touchdown pass with 10:28 left in the second quarter to extend its lead to 14-6.

Later in the quarter, Beef quarterback Andrew Jackson found Montero Dubose in the end zone for a 9-yard touchdown and gave his team a 21-6 advantage.

The Marshals answered on the following drive when Eyo ran for an 18-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to 21-12 after a failed two-point conversion with 12 seconds left in the half, but Jones returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown to give Omaha a 28-12 halftime lead.

In the second half, the Beef seized control of the game and stifled the Marshals offense en route to a 44-25 win on the road.

Rapid City returns to action at 7:05 p.m. Saturday on the road against the top-ranked Sioux City Bandits (8-1).

Contact Alex Dodd at ADodd@rapidcityjournal.com

