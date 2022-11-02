 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Omaha Street traffic blocked after cement truck rollover

Westbound traffic on Omaha Street from West Boulevard to 12th Street in Rapid City is blocked Wednesday morning after a cement truck rolled over in the area.

Cement Truck Rollover

A cement truck lies on its side on Wednesday morning after rolling over in the area of Omaha and West Boulevard in Rapid City. The Rapid City Police Department and the Rapid City Fire Department work to clear the road. 

The Rapid City Police Department and the Rapid City Fire Department responded to the incident. As of about 10:30 a.m., the RCPD anticipates it will take several hours to clear the roadway. 

RCPD Spokesperson Brendyn Medina said there is a "very small amount" of concrete on the road and "extremely minor injuries, if any."

— Contact Shalom Baer Gee at sgee@rapidcityjournal.com — 

