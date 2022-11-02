Omaha Street traffic blocked after cement truck rollover

Westbound traffic on Omaha Street from West Boulevard to 12th Street in Rapid City is blocked Wednesday morning after a cement truck rolled over in the area.

The Rapid City Police Department and the Rapid City Fire Department responded to the incident. As of about 10:30 a.m., the RCPD anticipates it will take several hours to clear the roadway.

RCPD Spokesperson Brendyn Medina said there is a "very small amount" of concrete on the road and "extremely minor injuries, if any."