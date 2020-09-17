On again, Breske, BHSU football ready to work

As a first-year head football coach hired in December 2019, Josh Breske had to wait until the end of August 2020 to officially get out on the field with his Black Hills State University Yellow Jackets.
Thanks to the coronavirus, it was a roller-coaster start. First they couldn't play, then they could. Then they couldn't.
It went back and forth until it was announced recently that BHSU, South Dakota School of Mines, Chadron State and Colorado Mesa would play a five-game fall schedule.
Breske said he tips his hat to the resiliency and the resolve of his coaches and players.
"We're so excited. Honestly, I don't know how we would be filling our days if we didn't have football this time of the year," he said. "We went from just training for the 2021 season, to 'Hey we have to get ready for a game in three weeks.'"
The Jackets open the season in Rapid City Oct. 10 against rival South Dakota Mines, the first of two games that they will face off against the Hardrockers. They'll also face Chadron State twice and Colorado Mesa once.
Possibly the biggest change in the program, because of the virus, was not getting a fall camp. Once they gathered for official practices, the student-athletes had already begun their classes.
"You typically have that fall camp, 10-to-17 days where there are no classes, and you can load the guys up with all type of football information," Breske said. "It is the only thing on their minds, football, football, football. We're trying to do our best to be considerate with their time, and place the emphasis of them being a student-athlete."
In week one against Mines, Breske said they won't have the full playbook in. He said they'll start with those core plays and core calls on defense.
"We have to make sure we have the meat and potatoes down before we move on to the extra stuff," he said.
Breske said they have been fortunate that they have been able to put together an "intelligent and competent staff." He said he is big on delegating and freeing up those coaches to have some responsibility.
"It's not my way or the highway. We're in this together," he said.
Breske brought in 45 newcomers and return about 70 players from last year's squad that finished 3-8.
Even with COVID slowing things down, he said about 55 players were able to stick around Spearfish in the summer, something that he wants to build on for the future.
With that said, he feels like they are ahead of the curve a little bit.
"I can't imagine how we would be if we didn't have 55 guys stick around during the summer," he said. "We got a good jump on things in the summer. The guys who were here, you can see a clear-cut division from the guys who were not here. They are a little bit ahead of the curve in playbook knowledge and they had the reps."
Breske said he is encouraged that they don't have "lazy players" on the team, and he adds that that is a testament to the way his coaches recruited and a testament to the prior staff here, how they recruited.
"We're not dealing with a lack of effort in practice," he said. "We have a bunch of eager guys who are trying to impress one another and who are trying to impress the coaches."
Competition is at an all-time high, he adds, and he encourages his players to be confident and have a bit of an edge.
"It is okay to tell someone that you are about to beat them," he said. "We're having that fun banter at practice."
Breske said his main recruiting position in his first year was to add some depth to the offensive line. He said he signed some freshmen that really show promise, as well as a couple of junior college transfers to step right in.
They, he said, will add depth to a group of seniors, led by Joe Moraga and Matt Caeser and junior Sam Ambrogio.
Trey Trembley, Nate Clay and RJ Jones will also add depth to the center position.
"Our run game is far from gimmicky, but tough to prepare for," said Breske, a former two-time NAIA All-America offensive lineman for the Jackets (2005-2209). "We're not vanilla power inside zone, we will get some players pulling, we are an athletic group."
Breske said he has confidence in his defense, led by coordinator JB Brown.
"I'm very very familiar with our style of defense. It's no secret of what we are going to run. A lot of teams run this style," he said. "JB Brown will grab the bull by horns. We'll use the same stunts and blitzes and coverages, with guys flying around. We've simplified the defense with more defensive linemen on the field, so we'll run a four-man front."
