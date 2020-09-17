On again, Breske, BHSU football ready to work

In week one against Mines, Breske said they won't have the full playbook in. He said they'll start with those core plays and core calls on defense.

"We have to make sure we have the meat and potatoes down before we move on to the extra stuff," he said.

Breske said they have been fortunate that they have been able to put together an "intelligent and competent staff." He said he is big on delegating and freeing up those coaches to have some responsibility.

"It's not my way or the highway. We're in this together," he said.

Breske brought in 45 newcomers and return about 70 players from last year's squad that finished 3-8.

Even with COVID slowing things down, he said about 55 players were able to stick around Spearfish in the summer, something that he wants to build on for the future.

With that said, he feels like they are ahead of the curve a little bit.

"I can't imagine how we would be if we didn't have 55 guys stick around during the summer," he said. "We got a good jump on things in the summer. The guys who were here, you can see a clear-cut division from the guys who were not here. They are a little bit ahead of the curve in playbook knowledge and they had the reps."