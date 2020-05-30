One arrested at secondary protest, police grateful for peaceful demonstrators
One arrested at secondary protest, police grateful for peaceful demonstrators

  • Updated
Smaller secondary protest

This smaller group of protestors broke away from the main George Floyd Memorial Walk group Saturday afternoon and eventually demonstrated in front of the Public Safety Bulding. One person in this group was arrested due to interupting traffic and creating a hazardous situation. There were no other reports of illegal activitiy from any of those in attendance.

 Nathan Thompson Journal Staff

One person was arrested in Rapid City during a secondary protest of the death of George Floyd Saturday afternoon.

Rapid City Police Spokesperson Brendyn Medina said a smaller group splintered off from the hundreds of people who gathered in Memorial Park to remember George Floyd, who died when a Minneapolis Police Officer kept his knee on Floyd's neck for several minutes while he was already handcuffed. 

The splinter group of protestors walked to the Public Safety Building to stage a separate demonstration. One man in this group reportedly was interfering with traffic flow on New York St. and putting himself and others in danger. 

Rapid City Police Officers asked him to leave the roadway, but Medina said the man refused to comply. He was taken into custody at that point and has been placed under arrest with charges pending.

"We were very grateful for the way the vast majority of those in attendance behaved today," Medina said. "They exercised their constitutional rights appropriately and safely."

Police Chief Karl Jegeris said the incidents in Minneapolis were shocking and reassured Rapid City residents that his department makes every effort to prevent similar incidents here in a Facebook post.

"I want everyone to know that the RCPD remains committed to employing effective and proactive approaches to community policing in our city," Chief Jegeris said. "Each of our officers receives training on the topic of trauma-informed policing with historically accurate information specific to this area we all call home."

