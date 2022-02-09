One city proposal for girls basketball state tournament nixed by SDHSAA

A proposal for one city to host all three girls high school basketball state tournaments in the same week was scrapped by the South Dakota High School Activities Association’s Basketball Advisory Committee during its annual meeting Wednesday.

The proposal, submitted by Sioux Falls Washington girls head coach and Class AA coach representative Jamie Parish, contends that having one city host all three tournaments would showcase the best female athletes at the same location and present an opportunity to grow the game, as participation in girls athletics is decreasing in the state.

SDHSAA Assistant Executive Director Jo Auch argued that such a plan would limit the number of cities that can host all three tournaments, having to prepare for three times as many accommodations, and that the current rotation of host cities that conduct a single tournament have been successful.

“Whether this is right or wrong, we’ve always had a philosophy of sharing the love, so to speak, with other groups,” Auch said. “I’m not saying that I’m not opposed to looking at this, but we also have a lot of cities that have done a fantastic job and create an environment for our girls B and our girls A and our girls AA where we’ve found homes for those locations that really work well.”

Stephanie Ornelas, Spearfish High School’s athletic director and the committee’s athletic director representative, said that a one-city arrangement would eliminate Spearfish as a location.

Larry Aaker, Winner girls head coach and Class A coach representative, added that in past years when the three tournaments were combined and multiple championship games were played on the same day, back-to-back-back, winning teams were quickly rushed off the court in preparation for the next title game.

“I just didn’t think the kids were able to enjoy it, as if it was a one site,” Aaker said. “That’s what I really worry about, is those first two championship games and those kids being able to enjoy that moment. I don’t want that taken away from them.”

The proposal, which if passed by the advisory committee would’ve been sent to the South Dakota Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association for discussion during next month’s conference before needing final approval by the SDHSAA Board of Directors in April, did not receive a motion to be passed, but Auch said she expects the topic to be brought up in the future.

The advisory committee did pass three proposals during Wednesday’s meeting, which was conducted via Zoom. It swiftly sent through the establishment of a mercy rule for Class AA games that replicates the process already in place in Class A and Class B.

When the point differential reaches 30 points, a running clock begins that only stops during free throws and timeouts, and will be turned off if the point margin dips back down below 20.

Ornelas said the rule will help clear up issues in interclass games, of which Spearfish plays a lot since its part of the Black Hills Conference, which includes mostly Class A schools.

“We have the inconsistency of if we’re at an A house can it be a running clock, or if it’s at my house I have to have a neutral agreement, which I always forget, so then we get to halftime and officials are wondering what we’re doing,” she said. “I think it will help on both sides of it, the officials know we have a consistency all through AA, A and B.”

The advisory committee also discussed seeding points from games against out-of-state opponents, something that schools like St. Thomas More and Harding County take advantage of, and how season records of those out-of-state teams can be difficult to find. Several solutions were offered, including not counting any out-of-state games toward seed points or having a set number of points for just a win or just loss no matter the record, but none were passed.

The committee did set the same cutoff date for accumulating seeding points against out-of-state opponents as its own, and passed a proposal that regular season games cannot be conducted after the cutoff date, no matter the reason.

Other matters discussed and struck down include a proposal to add a block-charge restricted arc underneath the hoop to prevent defenders from taking as many charging fouls, and a proposal to reset the shot clock to 25 seconds on an offensive rebounds instead of a full reset to 35, the latter of which the committee agreed to follow the upcoming ruling from the National Federation of State High School Associations, or NFHS.

A proposal to expand the Class B playoffs to a Round of 32 was also nixed, as was a proposal for the bottom eight teams in Class AA to compete in a play-in game before the SoDak 16. The bottom three teams in the class among the boys and girls divisions are currently the only teams in the state that don’t get a postseason game.

The idea of a survey for both coaches and officials to evaluate each other the day after a game, submitted by Rapid City Stevens girls head coach Adam Dannenbring, was discussed as well. The proposal as submitted was not passed, but amendments and future discussions are expected.

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

